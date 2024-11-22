Festive favourites back on the big screen at Vue venues in Scotland

To mark the countdown to Christmas, some of the most loved holiday classics are being brought back to the big screen at Vue venues in Scotland this festive season.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Providing a yuletide treat for film fans and families alike, this year marks milestone anniversaries for a variety of iconic Christmas films - all returning home to the big screen this November and December.

A festive animated adventure that everyone can get on board with, The Polar Express returns to Vue on 29 November after its initial release 20 years ago. Following the enchanting tale of a young boy who goes on a magical adventure to the North Pole, The Polar Express is a charming tale about believing in the magic of Christmas which has become a family favourite over the past two decades.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christmas critter caper Gremlins is also celebrating an anniversary at Vue this year, marking 40 years since Gizmo and the gang made their debut on the big screen.

Festive favourites return to Vue this winter

In the small town of Kingston Falls, teenager Billy Peltzer gets an unusual present that comes with a lot more responsibility than he ever expected – the fuzzy Mogwai, a creature he needs to follow a specific set of instructions for or else. This beloved holiday creature comedy returns to Vue on 6 December.

Some more festive favourites heading to Vue include the heartfelt romantic comedy Love Actually, screening from 13 December, and the iconic It’s A Wonderful Life, screening on 20 December.

There’s also a handful of comedy crackers coming to Vue include Will Ferrell’s Elf, screening from 22 November, and Jim Carrey’s How The Grinch Stole Christmas, screening from 6 December.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Family favourites such as Home Alone (from 22 November), The Muppet Christmas Carol (from 13 December) and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (from 20 December) wrap up the schedule of winter classics, all of which can be enjoyed at Vue with the ultimate seat, screen and sound experience.

There’s also the opportunity to give the gift of big screen entertainment this year with a Vue Gift Card – the ultimate present for film lovers and for families looking to spend quality time together.

A Vue Gift Card can be redeemed towards film tickets, as well as all ticket upgrades, refreshments and snacks to share whilst enjoying the best that the big screen has to offer.

Rob Lea, Head of Screen Content at Vue UK and Ireland said: “Christmas is all about spending quality time with friends and family, creating treasured moments to last a lifetime. We’re glad to be marking the merry occasion with a line-up of some of the most iconic Christmas classics, specially curated to for our customers to enjoy and help them get in the festive spirit ahead of the big day. There’s no better place to watch the likes of Home Alone and The Polar Express than the big screen.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets available from just €/£4.99 when booked online. To find out more visit: myvue.com