Feel the romance at Johnnie Walker Princes Street this Valentine's Day

Valentine’s Day in the Explorer Bothy Bar - £128 for two

They say the stomach is the way to the heart, and this is certainly the case at Johnnie Walker Princes Street’s Explorer Bothy Bar which is hosting a special three-course food and whisky cocktail menu on Valentine’s Day (14th February). Couples will enjoy dishes designed to tantalize taste buds and ignite the language of love from a decadent duck confit to Johnnie Walker Gold Label cured salmon, all the while being serenaded by award-winning Scottish jazz artist, Kitti, who will be there to soundtrack the most romantic evening of the year.

Johnnie Walker Journey of Flavour - £30 per person

Johnnie Walker Princes Street this Valentine's Day.

Experience a captivating twist to your Valentine's Day date night with Johnnie Walker Princes Street’s 90-minute multi-sensory adventure, Journey of Flavour. Watch as colourful light shows, captivating storytelling, and whisky tastings bring the world-famous Johnnie Walker brand to life. With personalised whisky cocktails and non-alcoholic options available, this adventure is perfect for those in the midst, or at the start of their romance with Scotch whisky.

STIR

Defy the expectations of the usual Valentine’s Day gift and experience a refreshed edition of STIR at The Explorer’s Bothy, Johnnie Walker Princes Street (every Friday and Saturday 6-9pm). Shake things up a bit with a menu of carefully curated nibbles and matching whisky cocktails, created in collaboration with renowned chefs James and Maria Close of the two Michelin Star restaurant, Raby Hunt. Creating the mood and adding even more excitement to this unique tasting experience, guests will be treated to the sultry sounds of jazz artist Kitti as well as a selection of other Scottish jazz talent on a weekly basis (Friday and Saturday, 7-10pm).

1820 Rooftop Bar

Elevate your Valentine's Day experience at the 1820 Rooftop Bar which crowns Johnnie Walker Princes Street. With stunning views of the Edinburgh skyline and historic Old Town, it’s the perfect place to snap that romantic selfie in the heart of Scotland’s capital. Enjoy inventive drinks from the diverse menu and delight in freshly sourced cuisine, including pulled brisket on charred sourdough and saffron risotto with wild mushrooms. Complete your evening with delectable dessert options, such as the whisky caramel tart or pear espresso panna cotta.

Pick up a perfect gift at Johnnie Walker Princes Street’s retail area

Treat your loved one and capture your experience with a memento from the Johnnie Walker Princes Street retail space – from fabulous fashion to treasured trinkets and wonderful whiskies at a range of prices, there’s something for everyone. Choose from a selection of rare and limited-edition whiskies or fill and engrave your own exclusive bottles, only available at the venue, with a special message commemorating the Valentine's Day celebrations.