Feel the Heat - FACT OR FICTION? at Dundee Science Centre
Running daily from Saturday, June 28 to Sunday, August 31, the ‘FACT or FICTION’ show will challenge visitors to explore the weird, the wonderful and the just plain silly, through hands-on experiments and jaw-dropping demonstrations.
Can you defy gravity? Can light be cold? Can you touch fire without getting burned?
The team of Science Communicators will invite visitors into their testing lab to spin the wheel, test outrageous claims, and uncover the truth behind everyday mysteries. Through exciting experiments and interactive challenges, audiences will decide for themselves what’s real and what belongs in the realm of science fiction.
Jill Farrell, CEO, said: “We like to think we know it all, but do we really? Whether you're a budding young scientist or just love a good brain teaser, FACT or FICTION promises laughs, learning, and plenty of 'wow' moments for all ages. We’re here to help you discover what’s fact, and to debunk some science fictions. What’s more, you’ll never get the chance to tick them all off in one visit, so come back, tell your friends and discover more!”