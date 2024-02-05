February Holiday workshop with Dobbies

Families across the UK will have the chance to take part in Dobbies’ free February Holiday Workshop, keeping children aged 4-10 years busy during the half term.

The February holiday workshop is taking place across 65 stores throughout half term. This fun-fuelled workshop is centred around Random Acts of Kindness, a celebration that takes place on Saturday, February 17, encouraging everyone to be extra kind to one another and go above and beyond to brighten someone’s day.

Children will come together in a friendly group setting to delve into the history of this celebration and learn about the joys of kindness. Dobbies’ colleagues will detail what it means to be kind, why kindness is important, how it can make people feel, and all the ways we can be kind to others, to nature and to ourselves.

Spotlighting random acts of kindness in the garden, Dobbies is showcasing all the different ways children can care for the planet. From making a bug hotel, feeding birds or planting pollinating flowers to help bumblebees thrive to picking up litter or making compost, there’s plenty of ways to be kind.

In addition to being kind to others, Little Seedlings will be encouraged to be kind to themselves by fuelling their bodies with healthy food, doing things they love, sharing feelings and most importantly, being proud of themselves. Kids will also have the chance to create their own sunshine thank you card to put a smile on someone’s face.

Dobbies’ Little Seedlings Club Workshop Leader, Liz Savage, is looking forward to welcoming kids along to the February Holiday Workshop. She said: “School holidays are a great chance to ignite a passion for a hobby or try something new. This workshop will allow kids to come together and learn, making friends along the way.

“Our Little Seedings Club is designed to engage and support local communities near our stores by providing accessible, free of charge fun and educational activities.”