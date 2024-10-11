Fantastic family films headline this October half term at Vue venues across Scotland

A mixture of old and new faces are heading to Vue venues across Scotland this October Scottish half term - offering plenty of opportunities for audiences of all ages to enjoy a trip to the big screen.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Families and film fans are invited to Cybertron in Transformers One, which rolls out at Vue sites just in time for the Scottish school holidays on 11 October. Learn the untold origin story of the iconic Autobot hero Optimus Prime and the villainous Megatron - and discover how these two sworn enemies were once close friends.

The first-ever fully CG-animated Transformers movie to appear on the big screen, Transformers One will be an action-packed adventure with everyone’s favourite Robots in Disguise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also for the Scottish half term, film fans eager to catch Dreamwork’s The Wild Robot will be able to enjoy Scotland only exclusive screenings at Vue on the 16th & 17th October, promising a beautiful, wild ride for all the family. Following the charming tale of Roz, a futuristic robot who finds themselves on a deserted island filled with adorable animals, The Wild Robot is set to be a hugely emotional journey packed with discovery when it hits the big screen this month.

Plenty of family fun at Vue this Scottish half term

One of 2024’s most popular family favourite is also returning to the big screen this October, screening everyday of the school holidays as part of Vue’s Mighty Mornings with our favourite emotions in Pixar’s Inside Out 2 - available from just £2.49 when booked online.

Providing a short and sweet set of screenings for younger audience members, Vue’s Big Shorts will invite audiences to spend time with some of their favourite TV characters, with Bing & Friends: Birthday Celebration showing each day from 11 October.

From just £3.99 when booked online, these screenings offer a relaxed big screen environment with dimmed lights and reduced sound, tailor-made for younger film fans aged one to four.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rob Lea, Head of Screen Content of Vue UK and Ireland, said: “We’ve got a great selection of new films and family favourites heading to the big screen this October half term, offering an ideal way to enjoy quality family time together this school holiday.

“Parents and children can come along, switch off and immerse themselves in great stories.”

Tickets are available at www.myvue.com

Family Fun this October Half Term at Vue line-up