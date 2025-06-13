Families set for an adventure at the 2025 Game & Wildlife Conservation Trust Scottish Game Fair

The Game & Wildlife Conservation Trust (GWCT) Scottish Game Fair returns to the spectacular Scone Palace Parklands from 4–6 July 2025, bringing a jam-packed weekend of countryside fun for families and children of all ages. With the event just a few weeks away, there is limited time to secure tickets.

At the GWCT there’s never a dull moment for children (or adults) because, around every corner, there are endless activities. There is no better classroom or adventure playground than the great outdoors and the Scottish Game Fair is packed with plenty family fun.

A beloved summer highlight for over three decades, this year’s event offers more family-focused entertainment than ever before. With an exciting mix of outdoor adventures, wildlife encounters, and creative workshops, it’s the perfect escape into nature and rural heritage.

Activity Row

Gordon Setter Parade at Scottish Game Fair

Activity Row is the place to be during event weekend. Kids can burn off energy with archery, climbing walls, and bouncy castles, and can even try their hand at cycling with a variety of bikes on a simulation track with Synergy Cycles.

Pass It On Scotland, a volunteer non-profit making organisation that gets the young (and not so young) involved in the countryside, will have a stand on Activity Row that is not to be missed. Every day at 11.30am there will be a talk on how to get started in shooting and at 2.30pm how to get started fishing. There is also a wildlife quiz and the opportunity to try many different countryside pursuits including fly tying, line casting, archery, air rifles and more.

Wagging Tails

Wherever you turn at the Scottish Game Fair, you'll find wagging tails and friendly faces, this is truly a dog lover’s paradise. From working gundogs demonstrating their skills to cuddle-ready puppies meeting young fans, the event celebrates our four-legged companions in all their forms.

Keep an eye out for parades of Scotland’s rare and endangered native breeds, including the Gordon Setter, Scottish Deerhound, and the charming Dandie Dinmont, as passionate owners showcase their heritage and share the stories behind these treasured dogs.

Step into the world of gundogs, where families can meet affectionate labradors, springers, and retrievers, from the renowned Mordor Gundogs. Children are encouraged to interact with the dogs, learn about each breed’s characteristics, and discover tips for raising a healthy, happy pup. Young visitors can also take part in fun, hands-on activities like the Gundog Team Challenge.

Outdoor Skills & Wildlife

There’s no shortage of opportunities for young adventurers to get hands-on with nature and traditional countryside skills. Kids can try their hand at activities like archery and fishing, guided by experienced instructors who make learning fun and accessible. Budding anglers can learn the art of casting a line, while aspiring archers can test their aim in a safe and supportive environment.

The animal encounters are a big hit too, children will love the chance to cheer on speedy ferrets in lively races, watch majestic birds of prey soar overhead during falconry displays, and get up close to gentle Highland ponies in the petting area.

Young minds can explore conservation in action, with engaging exhibits and talks that highlight Scotland’s rich biodiversity and rural heritage. This area of the event blends excitement with insight—making it just as enriching as it is entertaining.

Young visitors can also take on the Junior Macnab Challenge, an exciting free competition run by BASC in partnership with the Scottish Youth & the Countryside Education Trust. Held at the BASC stand, the challenge invites children to try their hand at fly fishing, air rifles, and clay shooting. Once completed, participants are entered into a prize draw, with fantastic rewards up for grabs. Fun, confidence-building, and educational, it’s a brilliant introduction to field sports and part of BASC’s wider mission to engage the next generation with the countryside.

More information:

Kids under 5 go free

Buggy-friendly grounds

Dog-friendly with an optional dog crèche

Accessible facilities and family rest areas

Whether your children love animals, action, or hands-on discovery, the Scottish Game Fair offers a fun and memorable day out for all ages.