EXPOS3D: Artist Trevor Jones unveils radical immersive art experience in Edinburgh 12–18 October 2025 | Custom House, Edinburgh
At a time when religion no longer occupies the central role it once held, Trevor explores the ways technology has risen to take its place. From smartphones to algorithms, from surveillance systems to artificial intelligence, EXPOS3D reflects on how the divine gaze has been replaced by digital omniscience and asks what this means for the human spirit.
Jones, who has established himself as one of the most successful traditional to digital crossover artists, says, “This is not an attack on tradition. It’s an observation of how much our world has changed. Where once people turned to God for answers, we now turn to machines. As the roots of faith weaken, we must confront what has been lost, what has been gained, and what it means for our future.”
EXPOS3D offers an unsettling yet powerful experience, merging traditional art with cutting-edge technology, sound, and immersive installations. The exhibition blurs the line between physical and digital, confronting audiences with questions of control, rebellion, and resistance in a world increasingly shaped by technological power.
Key Information
- Exhibition Dates: 12–18 October 2025
- Venue: Custom House, 65–67 Commercial Street, Edinburgh
- How to Secure a Ticket (Subject to Availability): EXPOS3D – Book
- Time: Running daily, 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM – 1-hour time slots (subject to availability)
- Artist: Trevor Jones
For more details on EXPOS3D, please visit: Trevor Jones Art – EXPOS3D
For more details on Trevor’s work, please visit: Trevor Jones Art