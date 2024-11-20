Experience the magic of Christmas at the Leddie

The Leddie, Aberlady's boutique hotel and restaurant, is unveiling its first ever festive season lineup that promises to add sparkle to your calendar this Christmas. Launching on 28th November, The Leddie Christmas offers a series of events designed to bring together family and friends, from wreath making workshops, a cosy paint-and-sip candle party to the ultimate Breakfast with Santa.

The festivities begin on Thursday, 28th November at 6:30pm with a festive wreath-making workshop hosted in partnership with local florists, VNA Florals. For £70 per person, guests will learn the art of crafting a beautiful, seasonal wreath while sipping The Leddie's mulled wine and enjoying homemade mince pies — a perfect way to kick off the holiday season!

On Monday, 9th December at 6:30pm, The Leddie will host its first-ever paint-and-sip party in collaboration with Drift Candles. For £25 per person, guests will explore their artistic side by painting their own candle jars, featuring Drift's bestselling scent. A warm evening awaits, complete with mulled wine and homemade treats to spark creativity and holiday cheer.

On Thursday, 12th December at 7pm, The Leddie will bring its Festive Wine and Cheese Soirée to Aberlady. Guided by the expertise of wine suppliers l'Art du Vin and artisanal cheesemonger I.J Mellis, this event will offer guests an exploration of fine wines and perfectly paired cheeses that celebrate the luxurious flavours of the season. Whether you're a wine connoisseur or a curious enthusiast, this evening promises to be a holiday highlight. Tickets are £30 per person and include a curated selection of five cheeses and wines.

As no Christmas is complete without a visit from Santa,tickets are now on sale for The Leddie’s “Breakfast with Santa”, where families can enjoy a delicious breakfast and receive a special gift for all children aged 12 and under. The one off event will run on Monday, 23rd December and bookings are available from 9am to 10:30am.

The Leddie is also offering some live music events for the festive season. Gather some friends, pull up a chair and celebrate with live music from Karen Cameron on Sunday, 1st December at 4:30pm, and Mark McLuskey on Sunday, 15th December at 6pm.

For festive dining options, The Leddie’s restaurant is the perfect setting to enjoy a Christmas menu inspired by the best of East Lothian’s local produce. Curated by chef Shaun and his team, the menu includes the firm favourites including Chicken Liver Parfait, Roasted Turkey Ballotine with all the trimmings, and Butternut Squash and Spinach Wellington.

Robert Clark, General Manager of The Leddie, said: “We’re incredibly grateful for the support we've received since opening so we wanted to create a festive experience that everyone can enjoy. This season, we’re bringing families together to experience the joy and warmth of Christmas and we look forward to welcoming everyone to celebrate with us.”

For more information on the Christmas events and to book, please visit: https://www.theleddie.com/festive-season/