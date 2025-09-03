Experience Halloween with the Legends of the Castle!

With a firm eye on the family market, Blair Castle has announced that it's to host its first ever Halloween Experience, “Legends of the Castle”, an after dark tour through the Castle’s corridors, with spooky tales told by the Castle’s legendary characters of the past.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking place on Thursday 30th October, from 5.30pm onwards, and suitable for children of all ages, Blair Castle is encouraging those attending to come in Halloween fancy dress. Each tour will last thirty minutes, with the last tour starting at 7pm. Following each tour, pizza and drinks will be available in the Castle’s restaurant, with a fire pit outside where marshmallows on sticks (available at a small extra charge from the restaurant) can be toasted.

Prices are from £5 for adult tour tickets, £8 for child tour tickets, with a child’s tour and pizza costing £13 (ages 5 to 16), and an adult tour with pizza costing £15. Under 5’s are free.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With lots of families expected in the area, at the end of October, we have decided to put together our own fun filled Spooky Halloween event,” said Jess Reid, Marketing Manager for Blair Castle. “It’s a first for us at the Castle, and we're really excited about it. Our guides are fantastic, and can't wait to throw themselves into this experience, dressing up, and interacting with the children as Legends of the Past, including Maids, Butlers, & Dukes & Duchesses. Needless to say, there’s plenty of history & heritage to draw on for inspiration here, when it comes to both costumes, and ghostly stories!”

Celebrate Halloween at Blair Castle

“Blair Castle lends itself so well to a Halloween celebration, with its narrow passageways, and stag antlers casting shadows, not to mention the many winding, imposing staircases with portraits lining the walls,” added Jess. “Unfortunately, our portraits don't come to life, as they do in “Harry Potter”, but perhaps a trick of the light during the Ghostly Tour will make children think they have seen the flicker of an eye lid!”

“We can certainly aim to thoroughly engage and entertain all youngsters on this experience, leaving them with a lot more knowledge about the history of the Castle than they had before,” finished Jess. “It’s not super scary, and as such, is suitable for young children too, hence we have not put any age limits on this experience. We are confident it will be a fun evening for all the family.”

Tickets for this experience can be booked at Legends of the Castle