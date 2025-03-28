Esther Manito announces tour coming to Edinburgh and Glasgow

This Autumn, award-winning British-Lebanese comedian Esther Manito sets out on her biggest UK tour to date.

Esther will be performing her brand new hilarious stand-up show Slagbomb at Edinburgh's Monkey Barrel Comedy on October 23 and The Stand in Glasgow on November 13. Tickets for all tour dates are on sale now at https://esthermanito.seetickets.com/tour/esther-manito

Slagbomb takes a nosedive into the challenges and hilarities of the awkward sandwich years, inviting audiences to feel better about the madness in their own lives. Youthful freedom has given way to the reality of adult responsibilities and one finds oneself juggling everything from prostate checks to hosing faeces off the garden decking, whilst clad in questionable footwear.

Growing up, Esther imagined she would fulfil all the expectations of a lady (poised and dignified), but looking around she realises that just hasn't happened. No matter how hard Esther tries to project sophistication, she ends up highlighting her unrefined side. Now she’s embracing her lack of dignity - whether it’s her less-than-graceful posture, cringeworthy encounters with shady drug dealers, or the painful realities of waxing gone wrong. After all, having a Lebanese father dealing with war, a mother dealing with cancer, two kids (who seem to have permanently lost their PE kit), a husband who just wanted some birthday nooky, and a sudden loss of hearing, is all just part of the messy, chaotic, and often hilarious journey of a right Slagbomb.

Esther Manito

An Arab Essex girl who will challenge every single preconception of what that means, Esther Manito deftly skewers gender politics, expectations of modern parents and the obscene pressures put on modern women.

Esther Manito has appeared on Live At The Apollo (BBC), The Stand Up Sketch Show (ITV) and Hypothetical (Dave). She has been heard on The News Quiz (BBC Radio 4), The 13 million Club (BBC Radio 4), Mark Watson Talks a Bit About Life (BBC Radio 4), Russel Kane’s Evil Genius (BBC Sounds), Breaking the News (BBC Radio Scotland) and co-hosting Newsjack Unplugged (BBC Radio 4 Extra). She is also the co-host of Ghastly Women podcast alongside Lily Phillips and I Didn’t Want it Anyway with Shappi Khorsandi.

Esther’s debut show Crusade received huge critical acclaim and is available to watch on NextUp Comedy and ITVX. Her second show #NotAllMen won best show at Leicester Comedy Festival 2021 and her most recent tour Hell Hath No Furywas a smash hit success, receiving rave reviews and adding numerous extra dates due to demand for tickets.