ESPC announces free event for aspiring first-time buyers

Leading Scottish property portal ESPC has announced a free event on August 29, aimed at aspiring first-time property buyers.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event will be held at ESPC’s Property Information Centre on Edinburgh’s George Street from 5.30-7.30pm and will allow those hoping to buy their first home to learn more about the purchase process, as well as having their most pressing questions answered by a panel of property experts.

This relaxed, interactive event is free for guests to attend, and includes a welcome glass of complimentary fizz and a goody bag, alongside the opportunity to enjoy a one-to-one session with the solicitors, property experts and mortgage advisors present on the night, meaning that all attendees will have the opportunity to receive free advice tailored to their unique circumstances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Experts in attendance will include the mortgage advisors from ESPC Mortgages, who will be on hand to discuss any queries and quandaries around the current mortgage market. They’ll be joined by property and conveyancing experts from ESPC Chartered solicitor estate agency firms Neilsons, Deans and Blair Cadell, who can advise nervous first-time buyers on everything they need to know and prepare ahead of taking their first steps onto the property ladder.