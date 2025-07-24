Escape festival frenzy with a foodie oasis in Edinburgh’s coolest neighbourhoods this August

As Edinburgh takes centre stage for the world’s largest performance arts festival again this summer, some of the city’s top neighbourhood restaurants and bars are offering a cooler and more relaxed alternative to city centre crowds, long queues and cramped venues.

The Edinburgh Festival attracts over four million visitors to the city centre every year, but just a few minutes away from the crowded streets, Stockbridge, Morningside and Edinburgh’s waterfront in Leith are just some of the capital’s most popular gourmet boltholes.

The coastal Edinburgh neighbourhood of Leith alone now boasts more fine dining restaurants than anywhere else in the country, including a wide variety of restaurants brimming with the best fish and seafood landed around the shores of Scotland.

Here is just a small menu of ideas to tempt you away from the city centre this August, including two new venues for 2025; a two AA Rosette restaurant onboard Scotland’s only five-star luxury floating hotel; and a star of Edinburgh’s first Rose Wine Trail.

Barry Fish has earned its place on The Good Food Guide’s UK-wide list of ‘100 Best Local Restaurants 2025’, just five months after its launch.

1. Barry Fish, 62 The Shore, Leith, Edinburgh (NEW FOR 2025)

Chef Barry Bryson opened the doors to his first independent fish restaurant on Edinburgh’s waterfront at the Shore in Leith in February. Since then, he has quickly established ‘Barry Fish’ as one of the city’s most popular dining venues for local diners and visitors by showcasing the best fish and seafood from Scotland.

At Barry Fish, diners can enjoy views directly into the open plan working kitchen from the pass, as well as out over the Water of Leith from the comfort of the restaurant.

Fingal’s new Moët Deck is the perfect spot to savour a quiet moment of luxury

The newly launched Barry Fish summer menu now features whole lemon sole with shrimps, greens and sauce vermouth; barbecued monkfish brochettes with pickled beetroot and dill dressing; and Swanfield Royale – roast chicken, pancetta, cider and chestnut mushrooms baked in a pie with a big green salad and rouille.

Firm favourites still include shelled half lobster with smoked fish agnolotti, brown butter sauce and pickled fennel; Barry Fish pastrami with aioli, capers and dried grapes; ceviche of sea bream with orange, pickled fennel, red onion and cardamom; as well as octopus, whipped feta and a blood orange dressing.

Barry Fish is open for dinner Tuesday to Saturday from 5.30pm. The Big Snacks menu is served during the day Thursday to Saturday, 12pm to 2.30pm; and evenings Tuesday to Saturday, 4.30pm to 8.30pm.

The Shore area of Leith is already known as Edinburgh’s foodie hotpot - home to the Michelin-starred The Kitchin by Tom Kitchin, Restaurant Martin Wishart and Heron.

2. The Captain Darling, 16-18 Hamilton Place, Stockbridge, Edinburgh (NEW FOR SUMMER 2025)

A new brasserie-style bar and restaurant has opened its doors on Hamilton Place in the Edinburgh neighbourhood of Stockbridge just in time for Festival season in August.

Following months of planning, the team behind ‘The Captain Darling’ has now unveiled the venue as a social hub for the whole community on the local high street, as well as festival goers in search of a more relaxed dining experience away from the city centre crowds.

A dedicated bar space has been created for people to drop in for a leisurely drink and snacks seven days a week from lunchtime until late.

Edinburgh chef Scott Smith is overseeing the kitchen at The Captain Darling and helping with the launch phase of the new venue. The focus of the menu is on classic, well-made, seasonal dishes that are created to be full of flavour.

A separate dining area is now serving an all-day brasserie-style menu. Starters include Cumbrae oysters; prawn cocktail, Caesar salad and haggis croquettes. Highlights of the main menu include handmade savoury pies and a selection of meats cooked over coals.

The Captain Darling Sunday roast with all the trimmings is another star of the show, including rare breed pork porchetta; dry aged sirloin roast beef and confited chicken leg finished on the barbecue.

People with a sweet tooth can enjoy lemon posset, sticky toffee pudding and milk chocolate mousse.

3. McLarens on the Corner, Morningside Road, Edinburgh

Situated in a former Bank building in Edinburgh’s Morningside, McLarens on the Corner is a celebrated and stylish neighbourhood bar and restaurant that prides itself on using high quality, seasonal Scottish produce.

The Morningside venue has a large outdoor terrace to enjoy social gatherings during the day or on light summer evenings, making it the ideal spot for soaking up the sun.

This summer, McLarens is uncorking something special as part of Edinburgh’s first ‘Rosé Wine Trail’ (NEW FOR 2025), which is being rolled out across the capital. The summer-long campaign is celebrating the popular pink tipple from now until the end of September.

McLarens is teaming up with its sister venues, The Huxley on Rutland Street and Copper Blossom on George Street to showcase some of the best rosé wine from France, Italy and the USA.

As people’s tastes turn to lighter, fruitier and more refreshing summer drink options, McLarens on the Corner is pouring its passion into a new rosé wine menu and rosé-inspired cocktails with a focus on quality, flavour and style.

At McLarens on the Corner, people can look forward to Côtes de Provence rosé and M by Minuty, as well as full rosé wine flights offering people the chance to enjoy three different 125ml expressions at the same time to pair with summer menus.

McLarens’ new alfresco menu for the summer includes tikka skewers, lamb koftas and their famous sesame and crispy rice salad, which pair perfectly with M by Minuty’s notes of red berries, white peach and citrus.

4. The Lighthouse Restaurant & Bar, Fingal Hotel, Alexandra Dock, Leith, Edinburgh

Permanently berthed in Edinburgh’s historic Port of Leith, Fingal is Scotland's only five-star luxury floating hotel and is a world-class foodie destination with a nautical twist.

Fingal has all the glamour and style of a superyacht, but with an air of old-world Art Deco luxury ocean liner elegance, inspired by the ship’s rich maritime heritage.

Fingal's Lighthouse Restaurant & Bar has 2 AA rosettes for culinary excellence. The galley team is continuing to enhance the dining experience for the ship's guests following the expansion of its award-winning restaurant, which offers the finest-quality Scottish menus that are bursting with seasonal flavours.

In partnership with Moët & Chandon, Fingal’s new Moët Deck (NEW FOR 2025) is a space to gather, to toast a special occasion or savour a quiet moment of luxury for a leisurely afternoon. Every day at 17.43 (the year Moët & Chandon was founded) listen for the bell ringing to signal a taste of ice-cold Champagne for those out on the Deck. Clinking glasses set the rhythm with expertly crafted cocktails perfectly paired with beautifully curated sharing boards, laden with artisan cheeses, Scottish fish and vegetarian antipasto. Elevate every sip!

Re-launched as a luxury hotel, restaurant and bar in 2019, the former Northern Lighthouse Board tender is owned and operated by the award-winning team at The Royal Yacht Britannia, which is located just a 10-minute walk away.