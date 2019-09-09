Supergrass announce comeback and Glasgow Barrowlands show

Supergrass have announced that they will be playing a comeback show in Glasgow as part of the tour which follows the band reforming.

Ten years to the day after the best-selling band split up they have announced plans to reform and celebrate their music with a tour of theatres in the UK and USA.

The group - whose first album 'I Should Coco' was the best selling debut for their label Parlophone since the Beatles' 'Please Please Me' - declared their comeback on Friday night (September 6) in a suitably bold manner, taking to the stage unannounced at Glastonbury Pilton Party perform a greatest hits set.

They will play at Barrowlands Ballroom on February 20 next year - the only Scottish date on the tour.

Drummer Danny Goffey said: "Everything aligned for us to make this happen for 2020. It was the first time that we collectively felt the buzz to get back in a room together and play the songs. We’re extremely excited to get out there and bring a bit of Supergrass joy to all our fans... and their extended families."

To accompany the tour, Supergrass will also be releasing a best-of package 'Supergrass: The Strange Ones 1994 - 2008'.

This comprehensive box set, marking the 25th anniversary of 'I Should Coco', is a celebration of Supergrass’ career and is released on BMG on January 24.

It contains their 6 original albums on picture disc LP and CD, bonus CDs of unreleased live material, B-sides, remixes, rarities, studio out-takes, demos, acoustic versions, oddities, new mixes, a deluxe book, posters and button badges.

It also features over 6 hours of previously unreleased audio material. The boxset contains 5 previously unreleased tracks.

Formed in Oxford UK in 1993, the Brit, Q, NME and Ivor Novello-winning outfit released their Mercury-nominated No.1 debut album 'I Should Coco' in 1995.

Fourth single, ‘Alright’, was a massive hit, catapulting the band to global success.

Supergrass subsequently released another five acclaimed studio albums.

They scored an unbroken run of five Top 10 albums, among them three platinum sellers generating millions of worldwide sales spawning ten Top 20 singles.

Supergrass are Gaz Coombes, Mick Quinn, Danny Goffey, and Rob Coombes. They play the following live dates:

SEPTEMBER 2019

9th - Oslo, Hackney - SOLD OUT

FEBRUARY 2020

4th – Paris, France - Casino de Paris

5th - Brussels, Belgium - Ancienne Belgique

7th - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso

14th - Dublin, Republic of Ireland - Olympia Theatre

17th - Belfast, Northern Ireland - Ulster Hall

20th - Glasgow, Scotland - Barrowland Ballroom

24th - Newcastle-Upon-Tyne, England - O2 Academy Newcastle

26th - Manchester, England - O2 Victoria Warehouse

29th - Leeds, England - O2 Academy Leeds

March

3rd - Birmingham, England - O2 Academy Birmingham

6th - London, England - Alexandra Palace

APRIL

2nd – Los Angeles – Wiltern

8th – New York, NY – Webster Hall