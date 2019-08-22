MasterChef and spin-off series continue on BBC under new three-year deal

MasterChef and its spin-off series will continue to get the nation salivating in front of their TV screens as a new three-year deal has been signed.

Production company Shine TV, part of Endemol Shine UK, has renewed its contract with the BBC to continue airing MasterChef, MasterChef: The Professionals and Celebrity MasterChef.

There will be two more series of MasterChef, hosted by Gregg Wallace and John Torode, following the one that aired earlier this year.

There will be three more series of the other two, with the coming series of Celebrity MasterChef kicking off on 2 September.

The new series includes hopeful celebrity chefs Joey Essex, Dame Zandra Rhodes, Vicky Pattison, Adam Woodyatt and Oti Mabuse.

MasterChef originally launched in 1990 in a format designed by Franc Roddam, but was reformatted in 2004 by Shine TV’s John Silver and Karen Ross, with Torode and Wallace at the helm on BBC One.

Celebrity MasterChef, also hosted by Torode and Wallace on BBC One, debuted in 2006 and is the BBC’s second highest-rated cookery show after MasterChef.

MasterChef: The Professionals, which airs on BBC Two, is fronted by Wallace alongside chefs Marcus Wareing and Monica Galetti.

Now in its 12th year, the show, which puts professional chefs to the test, is BBC Two’s highest-rated cookery show.

BBC commissioning editor Carla-Maria Lawson said: “MasterChef is the beating heart of modern British television cookery, constantly evolving to reflect contemporary tastes.

“To remain so popular and relevant to viewers over so many years is a real tribute to the talent and passion of the teams both on-screen and off.”

David Ambler, executive producer for Shine TV, said: “MasterChef is an incredible format which I’ve been honoured to produce for many years. The BBC have always been incredibly supportive of the show and we are thrilled to be making it for them for the next three years.

“Telling stories with warmth and integrity has always been at the show’s heart and so long as there are passionate cooks in the world, we will never run out of brilliant stories.”

