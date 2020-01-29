Glasgow Film Festival 2020: dates, films showing and when tickets go on sale

Have your say

The annual Glasgow Film Festival will be back in town next month, promising a whopping nine world premieres, award-winning films and a host of famous actors. Here's everything you need to know.

When is the Glasgow Film Festival and how long does it last?

Caitlin Moran is expected to attend the festival.

GFF begins on Wednesday 26 February and ends on Sunday 8 March 2020, taking place over 12 days in total.

Some films will be screened more than once on different days, so there's no need to worry about missing out if you can't make a particular showing.

Where does the festival take place?

There will be several different venues across the city hosting film screenings, including a number of pop-up spaces.

Audiences have plenty to look forward to at this year's festival.

Argyle Street Arches, the Glasgow Film Theatre and the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland are among the key venues.

Which films will be showing?

Among the more big-name screenings, How to Build a Girl (adapted from Caitlin Moran's autobiographical novel) will be showing at the festival.

Our Ladies is another eagerly-anticipated adaptation set to screen at the festival. It's a film version of Alan Warner's novel the Sopranos, which follows a rowdy group of Scottish school girls en route to a choir competition.

In terms of screenings generally, Glasgow film festival promises everything from local and international films of "all genres" to experimental art-house cinema, rare "cult gems" and well-loved classics. The festival website also says there will be "mainstream crowd-pleasers" in the mix.

What else can I expect from the festival?

Alongside screenings, there will be appearances from filmmakers, discussion panels and interactive workshops to enjoy.

The festival also hosts special immersive events which have in the past included screening Dazed and Confused after a pre-screening retro roller disco, and showing Bowie's The Man Who Fell to Earth among the stars at the Glasgow Science Centre Planetarium.

The programme says to "expect the unexpected" when it comes to special events.

Will any famous faces be there?

Writer Caitlin Moran is expected to attend as an audience member for her novel adaptation.

Actors Celia Imrie, star of The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, and George MacKay, star of 1917, are also expected to attend to view films they're starring in this year.

How can I get tickets?

For Glasgow Film Festival members and Glasgow Film Theatre CineCard holders, tickets will be on sale from 12pm on Thursday 30 January 2020.

The general sale will begin on Monday 3 February at 12pm.

How much will tickets cost?

Each screening and event will be individually priced, so you'll need to check the Glasgow Film Festival website for further details.