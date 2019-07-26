Feature: Comedian Michael Odewale speaks ahead of Edinburgh Fringe appearance

To tell the truth, I was actually quite reluctant to write this article.

Briefs such as these can be read as trying to solve racism and other socio-political issues in 1,000 words or less. And considering when it comes to essays, I’ve always opted for the “or less” – it felt unrealistic. So, I’d love to say that I changed my mind as a result of a sudden epiphany that revealed a meaningful and insightful way we can all come closer together as people – but it was mainly because I remembered that I have a Fringe show to promote and need the press people.

My debut Edinburgh show #blackbearsmatter covers a lot of the above topics. I give some insight into some of my thoughts on class, race, sexism, protest movements and stereotypes – but there was something about being asked to give my opinions on those issues in essay form that made me freeze. Firstly, because I feel far more comfortable giving my opinions on such things through the medium of humour. Secondly, I think I’m wary of being a spokesperson for anything. I don’t think I’m qualified for that. I see people like Akala and Afua Hirsch on these panels talking about race and they’re able to make their arguments articulately and corroborated with tons of evidence and facts. I’m only 24. What do I know, eh?

It’s interesting because as a comedy fan and student, my favourite comedians were always the ones who broke down really serious and complex social/political issues. Guys like Richard Pryor, Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock and Louis CK (I know Louis is a controversial choice nowadays but I had to throw a white guy in there because I care about diversity).

Obviously the main role of a comedian is to be funny before everything – but to be able to do that AND give a sometimes distinctive perspective on race, sex, politics or basically any kind of topic that makes most people clench up or run away from, takes real skill. Surely that’s the most we comics can do, right? Present an alternative viewpoint yes, but can we ever actually affect real change? I’m not so sure. I tend to question everything. I want to try and articulate the sense of apathy and helplessness I feel sometimes when confronted with all the endless tragedies and issues afflicting me on a daily basis as an A) Young B) Black C) Man. In truth, it feels like there’s no respite these days. And I’ll be honest with you, sometimes it’s easier to disassociate and not care, even when it affects you. You think to yourself, that you’ll let other people handle it and play some Fifa instead. It will get fixed whether you’re involved or not. Like I was supposed to go to the Brexit March last year but then I saw on the news that there were 500,000 people already there and I was like “ah it looks like they already got this one, they don’t need me”. What can I, Michael Odewale, do really?

I’ve always kind of been jealous of those people who seem to have endless anger and passion about their chosen movement. You know who I mean right? Those people who wake up first thing in the morning and just jump into a political debate with someone on Twitter. Before 7am, they’re debating the evils of capitalism with a troll, morning breath still stinking. This is the type of commitment that I just don’t have.

Sometimes I wonder if taking a step back and getting some perspective would allow us to move forward in certain situations. For example recently, Disney announced the new Ariel in their Live action Little Mermaid movie and they choose a young singer/actress Halle Bailey who is black. I noticed a lot of people tweeting fierce responses to anyone who had a problem with casting a black woman in a role that was white in the original. Here’s the thing though. There wasn’t even that many people who were upset about it. The overwhelming reaction on social media to the announcement was happiness or ambivalence (probably due to Disney re-make fatigue. We get it Disney, you like money). It’s almost as if people were pre-emptively tweeting clap-backs in preparation for an outrage that wasn’t really there and then of course the media latches on to that and it makes the whole thing seem a lot bigger than it actually was, when in reality it’s a handful of random profiles that react badly to it compared to thousands that are happy. And to be honest even if there were a lot of people unhappy with the decision, who cares?

Don’t get me wrong, I get it. After years of Hollywood white-washing and talented black actors and actresses getting overlooked for roles, there’s a lot of people who are going to be naturally defensive and protective of this young black woman in the face of any perceived slights or cries of reverse racism. But there’s no need to justify the black existence to anybody, let’s stay focusing on celebrating another amazing moment of representation for young black girls and boys to grow up to and

I’m all for young black people getting that Disney money (that reminds me, Disney I am available if you need someone to play the lobster in the Little Mermaid movie. I love your remakes).

But at the end of the day, it feels a lot more honest to me to just admit that I don’t have the answers on how to decide what actually matters and what to do about it. I have no idea how to solve the issues that I discuss on stage. Is that even OK anymore?

There are so many important and noble causes fighting for our attention every day and there are only so many things you can be guilted and shamed into caring about. Not everyone is going to give a s**t about every issue and I don’t think you have to either. I think staying open minded, inquisitive and reasonably respectful towards things could help and if that fails... start throwing milkshakes.

Has any of what I’ve said been helpful? Probably not.

Has it been somewhat entertaining? If the answer is yes then great, come see my show and if not then come anyway and support a young black man following his dream which personally, I think is as great a cause as any to show support to.

Michael Odewale: #Blackbearsmatter is at Pleasance Courtyard Bunker Two at 5:30pm from 31 July-25 August, see www.edfringe.com for tickets.