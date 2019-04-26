Derren Brown Showman tour: dates, tickets and venues

Returning to the UK theatre scene for the first time in five year, Derren Brown is back with a new show.

Derren Brown is back with his first live UK show in five years.

The tour, called Showman, will see the entertainer take to the stage across 15 venues in the UK.

When is it?

The tour is launching in 2020 on 27 March at Orchard Theatre in Dartford.

The tour will span the course of five months as Brown makes his way across the UK.

The final night of the mysterious show is 1 August.

Where can I see it?

Starting in Dartford, Brown will perform in cities like Leeds, Glasgow and Sheffield before finally ending the tour in Canterbury.

Some tickets are already available to purchase, like for Bournemouth and Southend-on-Sea, but for others the tickets are still ‘coming soon’. Sorry, Glasgow.

Check his website to see if you can get your tickets now or if you’ll have to wait.

What’s it about?

So far, no one is sure what the show will involve.

Brown has teased, “All I can reveal is that the show will ultimately be about you, the audience member, because that's what I find most interesting.”

The details of the shows content is being kept under wraps, but if Brown’s previous shows are anything to go by then we’re in for a treat.

The website does state that the show is not suitable for under 12s.

List of full dates and venues

27 MAR - 4 APR, Dartford, Orchard Theatre

7 - 11 APR, Ipswich, Regent Theatre

14 - 18 APR, Bournemouth, Pavilion Theatre

21 - 25 APR, Plymouth, Royal Theatre Plymouth

5 - 9 MAY, Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes Theatre

12 - 16 MAY, Southend-on-Sea, Cliffs Pavilion

19 - 23 MAY, Norwich, Theatre Royal

26 - 30 MAY, Leeds, Grand Theatre

2 - 6 JUN, Hull, New Theatre

16 - 20 JUN, Oxford, New Theatre

23 - 27 JUN, Glasgow, Kings Theatre

30 JUN - 11 JUL, Salford Quays, The Lowry

14 - 18 JUL, Sheffield, Lyceum Theatre

21 - 25 JUL, Wolverhampton, Grand Theatre

28 JUL - 1 AUG, Canterbury, Marlowe Theatre