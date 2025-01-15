Enjoy Steptoe & Son - LIVE! in Greenock and Arbroath

By Dan Lewis
Contributor
Published 15th Jan 2025, 22:19 BST
Updated 16th Jan 2025, 08:12 BST
The famous Rag and Bone men are back!

You wouldn't think it was possible for this 'rag and boning' duo to still be at it after all this time, but here they are!

Albert is still a dirty old man and Harold is as pretentious as ever.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Come and join Steptoe & Son for all the hilarious conflict that our four classic episodes have to offer.

From Shepherd's Bush to Scotland!From Shepherd's Bush to Scotland!
From Shepherd's Bush to Scotland!

See your favourite moments from the smash hit BBC television series, being performed for you live on stage – just make sure you don't step in a present from Hercules the horse on your way in...

Beacon Arts Centre, Greenock - March 13, 2025

Supporting local charity MAN ON!

Webster Memorial Theatre, Arbroath - March 14, 2025

Supporting local charity ANGUS WOMEN'S AID

www.steptoeandsontour.co.uk

Related topics:BBC
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice