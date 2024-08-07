Embark on a NEW Time-Traveling Adventure with "Time Quest" at New Lanark
Running until the 1st of September 2024, guests will have the chance to unlock the secrets of the past to save the future, engaging in a series of captivating puzzles and uncovering hidden clues throughout the historic village. The cost is £3 per person.
Time Quest: Unlock the Past to Save the Future
"Time Quest" is an immersive journey through New Lanark's rich history, blending the excitement of a treasure trail with the challenges of an escape room. Participants will step into the shoes of Professor Amelia Swyft, a time-traveling explorer who has been stranded in the past due to a malfunctioning time machine. To help Professor Swyft return to the future, visitors must navigate through various locations in New Lanark, solving puzzles and collecting codes along the way.
An Unforgettable Family Experience
"Time Quest" is designed to be a memorable and educational adventure for the whole family. It offers a perfect blend of fun and learning, making history accessible and exciting for all ages. This unique experience not only brings the story of New Lanark to life but also provides an opportunity for families to create lasting memories together during the summer holidays.
Heritage Officer, Lydia Housley commented,"'Time Quest' is an innovative and exciting adventure that has something for everyone. Acting as Professor Amelia Swyft in the interactive trail, I was eager to guide our visitors through New Lanark's rich heritage in a way that's never been done before. This really is a one-of-a-kind experience!"
Join Us for a Summer of Exploration and Discovery
Don't miss out on this extraordinary event. Join us at New Lanark this summer for a day filled with exploration, discovery, and family fun. "Time Quest" runs from 5 July to 1 September 2024 and costs £15 for groups of up to 5 people. Make sure to embark on this unforgettable adventure and unlock the past to save the future.
