Embark on a NEW Time-Traveling Adventure with "Time Quest" at New Lanark

This summer, prepare for a unique and thrilling experience at New Lanark with "Time Quest," an interactive heritage trail that promises to bring history to life for families and visitors of all ages.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Running until the 1st of September 2024, guests will have the chance to unlock the secrets of the past to save the future, engaging in a series of captivating puzzles and uncovering hidden clues throughout the historic village. The cost is £3 per person.

Time Quest: Unlock the Past to Save the Future

"Time Quest" is an immersive journey through New Lanark's rich history, blending the excitement of a treasure trail with the challenges of an escape room. Participants will step into the shoes of Professor Amelia Swyft, a time-traveling explorer who has been stranded in the past due to a malfunctioning time machine. To help Professor Swyft return to the future, visitors must navigate through various locations in New Lanark, solving puzzles and collecting codes along the way.

National World

An Unforgettable Family Experience

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Time Quest" is designed to be a memorable and educational adventure for the whole family. It offers a perfect blend of fun and learning, making history accessible and exciting for all ages. This unique experience not only brings the story of New Lanark to life but also provides an opportunity for families to create lasting memories together during the summer holidays.

Heritage Officer, Lydia Housley commented,"'Time Quest' is an innovative and exciting adventure that has something for everyone. Acting as Professor Amelia Swyft in the interactive trail, I was eager to guide our visitors through New Lanark's rich heritage in a way that's never been done before. This really is a one-of-a-kind experience!"

Join Us for a Summer of Exploration and Discovery