Elevate your Father’s Day celebrations with a specially curated menu and cocktail surprise at authentic Aberdeen Thai restaurant, Chaophraya

Chaophraya, the celebrated Thai restaurant renowned for its authentic and innovative cuisine, has announced its specially curated Father’s Day menu.

The menu has been crafted to bring an authentic taste of Thailand to Father’s Day celebrations, combining a range of dishes that will suit the whole family.

Diners can enjoy a menu complete with Thai staples for mains such as Pad Thai, as well as Chaophraya’s signature dish, the weeping Tiger Steak for those dads who can handle the heat.

The menu also features a range of sharing platters for starters, perfect for sharing with the whole family, and for those with a sweet tooth, dessert options include Mango Sticky Rice and Crème Brulee, or a range of ice creams and sorbet.

To elevate the dining experience, dads also have the opportunity to receive a cocktail surprise – a complimentary espresso martini. The exclusive treat is available to dads who use the code word ‘Samakee,’ when ordering, meaning togetherness in Thai.

Ian Leigh, Chaophraya's Managing Director, said: "We're really excited about this year's Father’s Day menu. It has been curated with our classic Thai flavours and popular dishes, but with an added indulgence and surprise to really celebrate dads.

"We want to help diners come together with the family to enjoy delicious food and an elevated dining experience. In Thai culture, family is the foundation of life, and we wanted to highlight that through the thought and care that has gone into this menu, along with our exclusive cocktail offer! We look forward to welcoming diners on Father’s Day to experience delicious Thai food and celebrate Dads.”

Throughout June, when spending over £100 at all Chaophraya sites, diners will receive £20 off their bill. This promotion is also valid on the Father’s Day menu.