Edinburgh's Hogmanay fire parade curtain-raiser was called off in the face of high winds just two hours before it was due to get underway.

The plug was pulled on the traditional torchlight procession through the Old Town after safety tests on torches were carried out along the route.

Around 20,000 participants had been expected at Edinburgh’s annual Hogmanay festival torchlight procession. | Unique Assembly

Around 20,000 people were expected to join the annual parade from the Meadows to Castle Terrace.

The procession, which was due to run from 7.30pm till 9pm, has been a fixture of the Hogmanay festival since it was instigated more than 30 years ago.

The fire parade was cancelled hours after organisers of the Hogmanay festival admitted they faced several days of "challenging" weather conditions.

Heavy rain and strong winds are expected in the city centre in the run-up to the official street party on Hogmanay. The Met Office has issued yellow warnings for strong winds, heavy rain and snow for much over the UK over the next few days.

Around 20,000 participants had been expected at Edinburgh's annual Hogmanay festival torchlight procession.

Four charities - the One City Trust, When You Wish Upon A Star, Social Bite and Simon Community Scotland - were expected to benefit from this year's torchlight procession.

Organisers said people who bought tickets to take part in the parade either be offered a refund or the chance to donate to one of the four charities.

Thousands of participants had already started to gather in the Meadows when the event was called off at 5.30pm. It is the first time the event has fallen victim to bad weather.

An announcement from the Hogmanay festival said: "Due to ongoing high winds at sections of the Torchlight Procession route, unfortunately the event is unable to go ahead on the grounds of public safety.

"The safety of all attending is our top priority and following recent torch tests on the route, the winds are proving too strong to proceed safely.

"We know that this will be hugely disappointing to all who wished to participate. For those who have collected torches, please deposit these with event stewards as you leave the Meadows. The box office will be in touch with further instructions to ticket-buyers."

Speaking at a media briefing hours before the procession cancellation, Al Thomson, director of Unique Events, co-producers of the Hogmanay festival, said extensive safety tests were planned with the torches due to be used for the event.

He added: "The variations in the weather along the route completely changes. It's not just a case of looking at a specific forecast. We will be monitoring things along the route throughout the day to make sure things are safe."

City council leader Jane Meagher said: "The event organisers were monitoring the weather all day and we had really hoped to see conditions ease in time for the Torchlight Procession. Sadly, it wasn't to be. The public’s safety must be the number one priority.