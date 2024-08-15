Edinburgh University Footlights Has Magic To Do This Fringe With Their Production of “Pippin”

Intrigue, humour, romance, illusion and battles -- barbarous and bloody -- will all be on display at Paradise in St Augustines the 19th to 25th of August!

Edinburgh University Footlights is bringing the Tony Award-winning musical “Pippin” to Fringe at Paradise in St Augustines next week!

Pippin is a play within a play, making it a meta-theatrical experience. The show revolves around a theatre troupe in which a new young actor is learning the eponymous role of Pippin (Dan J. Bryant), guided by the mysterious and ominous Leading Player (Gemima Iseka-Bekano). The character of Pippin is a young prince, the son of King Charlagmane of the Holy Roman Empire. Pippin is trying to discern his life’s meaning, grappling with the temptations of ruling, the seduction of love, and the allure of self-discovery. EU Footlights is bringing an exciting vision to the show, drawing on the aesthetic of the original production while also considering modern themes.

Pippin made its Broadway debut in 1972; both the original and the 2013 revival won many awards, including the Tony Award for ‘Best Revival of a Musical’. The show was born from the counterculture of the 1970s, providing commentary on the nuances of power, sexual freedom, and self-determination, all of which are still relevant to today's audiences. Director Amy Stinton said 'At its core, Pippin is about the love of storytelling. Our show will take inspiration from theatre companies that toured the UK in the 1970s. These companies stood in opposition to the mainstream social and cultural values of a neoliberal Britain and they thrived off of complete creative freedom and experimental modes of narration. We hope to draw on the spirit of these companies to create a production that’s original and exciting.'

The Edinburgh University Footlights presents 'Pippin'

On top of being mystical and meta, Pippin is unique for the way that its score by Stephen Schwartz (Wicked) draws from a wide array of musical styles. Footlights' production tries to harness the eclecticness of the score while still honouring the iconic work of the original director, Bob Fosse, by utilising a number of different dance styles. Choreographer Rose Roberts said ‘We wanted to highlight the travelling theatre troupe feel throughout the show and so have looked to use as many styles as possible to emulate the creation of a show by people from many different backgrounds.' To further accomplish this, Pippin experiments with featuring the ensemble in many different ways throughout the production. The show also consistently breaks the fourth wall, engaging the audience in all of the story’s twists and turns.