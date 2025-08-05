Edinburgh locals surprised with free pizza pockets as Virgin Hotels Edinburgh launches TASCA

Chef Giulio handed out fresh Trapizzino pizza pockets to local taxi drivers.

Locals and tourists across Edinburgh were treated to a surprise taste of Rome as Chef Giulio and the S. Lucas team handed out fresh Trapizzino pizza pockets and Aperol Spritz sorbet to celebrate the launch of Virgin Hotels Edinburgh’s latest pop up: TASCA.

Armed with a vintage trike, the team visited city favourites like Grassmarket, Victoria Street and The Meadows, drawing curious crowds and delighted taxi drivers. The teaser tour gave passersby a flavour of what’s to come during the city’s world famous Fringe.