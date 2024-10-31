Fire parade will get four days of celebrations underway in Scottish capital

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Edinburgh's Hogmanay festival will be launched with a torchlight procession again this year. Picture: Andy Catlin | Andy Catlin

Edinburgh's Hogmanay festival curtain-raiser has been rescued at the eleventh hour after crucial Scottish Government funding was confirmed just two months before the event is due to be held.

The return of the 20,000 capacity torchlight procession was in doubt this year due to a lack of clarity over whether it would be supported again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edinburgh's Hogmanay festival will be launched with a torchlight procession again this year. Picture: Andy Catlin | Andy Catlin

Organisers have previously been unable to confirm whether the “river of fire” was returning this year, with the event omitted from recent announcements about the festival and from its official website.

It is understood the festival has been inundated with enquiries from around the world from tourists trying to book up to take part in the event.

A torchlight procession traditionally marks the launch of Edinburgh’s Hogmanay celebrations.

However The Scotsman can reveal the torchlight procession will be definitely going ahead on the same scale as last year, after £125,000 was secured from the Scottish Government agency EventScotland.

Guest Viking performers from one of Shetland's biggest Up Helly Aa' festivals will again lead the parade from the Meadows to Castle Terrace, in the shadow of Edinburgh Castle, via a route which will pass the National Museum, Greyfriars Kirk and the National Library.

Shetland Vikings will lead a fire parade through Edinburgh city centre to open the Scottish capital’s Hogmanay festival this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The torchlight procession has been part of the Hogmanay festival since it was launched in 1993.

A shortage of funding was blamed when the torchlight procession was missing after the Hogmanay festival returned from its pandemic-enforced hiatus in 2022.

It made a comeback last year, when the festival was staged across four days for the first time since 2010-11.

Edinburgh’s Hogmanay festival will be launched with a torchlight procession again this year. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire | Jane Barlow/PA Wire

However Unique Events and Assembly, the two companies who have produced the festival together since 2022, warned last year that the world famous event had reached a "crisis point" due to the impact of a squeeze on its public funding and a dramatic rise in costs over the last decade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Scottish Government committed a separate £100,000 for the Hogmanay festival in June.

However this support, from its Festivals Expo Fund, is ring-fenced to help pay for free events on New Year's Day.

The recently-confirmed support from EventScotland, which is the same as it provided for last year's festival, will also help pay for elements of this year's street party.

A share of the sale of tickets for the torchlight procession will be divided between four charities - One City Trust, When You Wish Upon A Star, Social Bite and Simon Community Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Unique and Assembly said: "The Torchlight Procession is an incredible event, which is much-loved by both locals and visitors to the city, signalling the start of both Edinburgh’s Hogmanay and the world’s new year celebrations.

"We’d like to thank EventScotland for their continued support of the event, and can’t wait to welcome participants to once again light-up the city and help fundraise for this year’s incredible charities."

Edinburgh's Lord Provost, president of the One City Trust, said: "We're thrilled that proceeds from this incredible event will go to the One City Trust.

"Every penny raised brings us one step closer to a fairer, more inclusive city. These funds allow us to support essential initiatives that address poverty, advance equality, and create opportunities for those who need them most – especially those affected by the housing emergency declared in the city."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad