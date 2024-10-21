Organisers add The Vaselines, Sacred Paws and Idlewild to festival line-up

Edinburgh’s Hogmanay festival is heading to Portobello for the first time. Picture: PA | PA

Edinburgh's Hogmanay festival is heading to the seaside town of Portobello for the first time as part of an out-of-town expansion of the world-famous event.

A free afternoon ceilidh dance and a night-time indie pop and rock gig will be staged on New Year's Day at Portobello Town Hall, which has been run by the local community since last year when it reopened after a four-year closure.

Eilidh Rodgers and Rachel Aggs formed their award-winning band Sacred Paws in 2014. | Supplied

Eugene Kelly and Frances McKee’s band The Vaselines, who were famously cited by Nirvana singer Kurt Cobain as one of his biggest influences have been confirmed for the Vitamin C event in Portobello Town.

They will appear alongside fellow Glasgow rock outfit Sacred Paws, who were formed a decade ago by Rachel Aggs and Eilidh Rodgers, and won the Scottish Album of the Year Award in 2017.

Eugene Kelly and Frances McKee formed their indie-rock band The Vaselines in 1986. | Supplied

The Hogmanay festival will also be expanding to Leith Arches, which host a New Year's Day club night, where DJ and producer Hayley Zalassi will headline an all-female line-up of guests.

Organisers of the festival have also revealed that Edinburgh indie-rock favourites Idlewild will be staging a "Night Afore Concert” in the Assembly Rooms on 30 December.

Idlewild, who were formed in Edinburgh in 1995, will be staging a ‘Night Afore Concert’ at the Assembly Rooms as part of the city’s Hogmanay festival this year.

The expanded music line-up has been revealed after Texas and Callum Beattie were confirmed for the flagship Concert in the Gardens event on Hogmanay itself.

The gardens will also be hosting a Night Afore Disco Party for a third year, with Australian DJ Tom Lowndes staging his Hot Dub Time Machine show, which he first brought to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2012.

Australian DJ Tom Lowndes will be bringing his ‘Hot Dub Time Machine to Edinburgh for the Night Afore Disco Party in Princes Street Gardens on 30 December. | Contributed

Portobello has been an increasingly popular destination on New Year’s Day since local people started taking part in an unofficial “dook” in the Firth of Forth.

The Vitamin C event at Portobello Town Hall will be hosted by DJ and broadcaster Vic Galloway and DJ and musician Andy Wake, who launched a monthly music night of the same name at the venue Leith Depot at the start of 2013.

DJ and broadcaster Vic Galloway will be co-hosting the Vitamin C music night at Portobello Town Hall on New Year’s Day.

Galloway said: "Andy and I have been spinning the 'platters that matter' at our Vitamic C nights since the start of 2023, but it's a real thrill for us to put on our biggest night yet in Porty Town Hall as part of Edinburgh's Hogmanay.

"It's a brilliant venue and promises to be the very best way to start 2025, with alternative legends The Vaselines headlining, joyous support from Sacred Paws, and a party DJ set from Django Django.

Edinburgh's Hogmanay festival has been running since 1993. Picture: Chris Watt

"Shake off the night before, and indeed the year before, with a proper Porty knees-up and some fun festival vibes by the sea. See you down the front."

Portobello Town Hall will be staging events as part of Edinburgh’s Hogmanay festival for the first time.

Euegene Kelly, who formed The Vaselines with Frances McKee in 1986, said: "The Vaselines are chuffed and excited to be starting 2025 with a gig as part of the Vitamin C Club at the fantastic Portobello Town Hall. It'll be our first visit to Portobello and to play in such a beautiful venue which has become a beacon for local arts and culture will be a New Year's Day thrill. See you on the beach.”

Idlewild, who will celebrate their 30th anniversary in 2025, last appeared at Edinburgh's Hogmanay celebrations in 2019 when they performed on one of the street party stages.

Frontman Roddy Woomble said: "We’re excited to be joining the Hogmanay celebrations in the band’s home of Edinburgh and getting the party started early."