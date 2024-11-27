Edinburgh gallery’s new exhibition to light up December days

An independent Edinburgh art gallery has announced details of a new exhibition, featuring a large new body of work from one of Scotland’s most notable contemporary artists, alongside a collection of paintings from a small group of gallery artists whose work celebrates beauty in nature and in art. All the Beauty promises to be a truly resplendent December show at Morningside Gallery, including a showcase of work from Scottish artist Andrew Thompson.

Born in Lanarkshire, Thompson now lives and works on the Black Isle in the Highlands. He studied painting atthe Glasgow School of Art and since graduating in 1997 has exhibited regularly, both in the UK and internationally. His work can be found in many prestigious and private collections, including the collection of her Majesty the Queen.

Known for his finely-detailed still life work, Andrew’s paintings feature flowers, fruit, ceramics and glass. There’s more than a nod to the Asia Pacific region in the full exhibition, from Thompson’s delicately painted Chinese vases to Peter Munro’s Japanese Cranes on Ice and Hedi Munro’s exquisite large scale gold leaf and painted panels.

With a great love for flowers and all things botanical, she was also inspired by her time living in South East Asia where she started to incorporate gold leaf into her paintings and produced large works up to 8 x 14ft. The Edinburgh artist is usually booked for commissions months in advance, so this is a rare opportunity to see her incredible work in person.

Peter Munro 'Japanese Cranes on Ice'

The exhibition also includes work from Mhairi McGregor, Ann Oram and Jackie Philip, all known for their vibrant paintings of flowers. There are colour-drenched Hebridean and Icelandic landscapes from Jennifer Irvine RGI RSW, and jewel-like figure studies from Joe Hargan PAI PPAI RGI. New work from Jenny Martin RSW features, which celebrates the beautiful objects that people make, along with her own love of pattern and colour. Alongside the exhibition of paintings is a fantastic exhibition of new ceramics by Björk Haraldsdóttir.

Eileadh Swan, director of Morningside Gallery said,“We’re thrilled to be finishing the year with a really spectacular collection of paintings from some of Scotland’s favourite contemporary artists. As the days get shorter we’ll be filling the gallery with colour and light - every day is a joy at the moment as more new paintings arrive from our featured artists.”

Based at Church Hill in Morningside, the gallery will display over 50 new paintings for the exhibition, which can also be viewed online at morningsidegallery.co.uk and toured as a virtual exhibition for anyone who can’t make it to Edinburgh.