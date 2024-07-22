Yorick's skull takes centre stage in Fringe world premiere
Written and performed by George Rennie and running at The Pleasance Courtyard throughout the Fringe, Hamstrung flips Shakespeare's most performed play, Hamlet on its head, to tell the unknown tale of Yorick, from the other side of the grave.
Usually appearing as a skull, when his body is exhumed in Act V of the play, this 'fellow of infinite jest', is the most famous Shakespeare character never to step foot upon the stage. Part ghost story, part comedy, Hamstrung now places him firmly at the centre.
Yorick is waiting in the wings. Hovering somewhere between life and death, he tries to figure out why he’s there and what the audience want from him. After discovering Elsinore through a mysterious door, he sets out to bring the spark of theatrical joy back to the traumatised Danish court, reconnecting with his lost love of performance whilst accidentally leaving a trail of destruction in his wake. Hamstrung is a captivating solo show that reflects on the themes of performance, love and the quest for meaning and poses the question of whose stories get to be told whilst reclaiming the tragedy for the quirky and the queer.
With audience interaction and light-footed humour, the play weaves in and out of Shakespeare’s narrative, to shed new light on the events of the original and channel the humour, headiness and hubris of the melancholy Dane.
George Rennie is a writer, performer and theatre-maker working across mediums, often self-producing and creating work collaboratively. He writes existential comedies, speculative narratives and stories that question and intrigue. All his work centres joy and playfulness, seeking to unlock the audiences’ inner child by integrating poetry, irreverence and interaction.
Hamstrung runs at The Pleasance Courtyard Baby Grand from 31 July to 26 August at 11.30am - https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/hamstrung
