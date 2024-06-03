Will.i.am to explore potential of AI at Edinburgh TV Festival

The 2024 Edinburgh TV Festival will have as its main attraction Grammy Award-winning, music artist and FYI CEO Will.i.am when he leads the New Frontiers stand that is focused on exploring how artificial intelligence can revolutionise television and entertainment industry creativity.note-0

The festival, scheduled to take place from August 20-23, has unveiled its first session lineup. It emphasises critical priorities such as expanding international programming, blurring lines between TV and other sectors, and celebrating UK talent and program-making.

The innovative New Frontiers strand, developed in collaboration with industry professionals, will delve into the industry's evolving landscape. This interactive session will allow participants to share their perspectives and ask questions, examining the convergence of traditional TV with areas such as podcasting, tech, and digital.

Will.i.am has voiced for AI's potential to enhance and democratise music creation while also pointing out the necessity of responsible AI development and addressing algorithmic bias. His commitment to democratising AI in creativity is evident in a conversation with Sachin Dev Duggal, highlighting the transformative potentials of AI in empowering artists, democratising the music, and yielding new forms of creativity.

American rapper and singer Will.i.am who is set to appear at the Edinburgh TV Festival in August

The festival has also announced other esteemed speakers, including Warren Littlefield, the former network chief who oversaw NBC's 'Must See TV' era and produced iconic shows like Friends, Seinfeld, ER, and Cheers. Littlefield will share his extensive career insights and discuss the current state of scripted drama, providing a confident outlook on talent relationships and the industry's evolution.

Andy Wilman, executive producer of The Grand Tour and Clarkson's Farm, will join Nutopia CEO Jane Root for a conversation about creativity, talent management, and the secrets of success. With The Grand Tour nearing its end, Wilman will discuss his experiences and the future of his career.

The Edinburgh TV Festival's new creative director, Rowan Woods, expressed excitement about the first session announcements, which reflect the festival's priorities. Woods emphasised the importance of expanding international programming, reflecting the increasingly porous boundaries between TV and other sectors, and celebrating UK talent and program making.