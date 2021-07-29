Why The Scotsman is still "the Festival newspaper"

Domhnall Gleeson, Aoife Duffin, Clare Barrett and Sean Carpio in rehearsals for Medicine, a new play by Enda Walsh premiering at the 2021 Edinburgh International Festival PIC: Sarah Weal

Even in 2020, with events mostly forced to take place online due to the coronavirus pandemic, The Scotsman remained true to its remit as "the Festival newspaper", providing comprehensive coverage of what remained of the International Festival, the Fringe, the Book Festival and the Art Festival in a series of weekly supplements and online.

This year, with more live events made possible by the easing of coronavirus restrictions, we are increasing our coverage accordingly.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will be a 12-page Festival supplement in The Scotsman every Saturday from 31 July to 28 August inclusive, as well as daily reviews and news stories throughout the week.

Additionally, in Scotland on Sunday, we will be running an 8-page supplement every week from 1-29 August inclusive. And, of course, there will be even more news and reviews from our unrivalled team of writers on scotsman.com.

We hope you'll join us, either in print or online, as we welcome the festivals back to the festival city. – Roger Cox, Arts Editor, The Scotsman & Scotland on Sunday

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.