You don't want to miss this Pillock

Coronation Street's Jordan Tweddle, brings his queer neurospicy coming-of-age comedy to Assembly Rooms this August. An autobiographical journey into ADHD, queer dating, the meaning of home, and the trials and tribulations of struggling in the acting industry. Directed by the award-winning Scott Le Crass.

Pillock has ADHD and is trying to keep his head above water, but he is drowning in loneliness, hook-up culture and medical role plays. Then he meets Eugene – but will he be Mr Right or Mr Right Now?Pillock wants to trust his gut, but with his lactose intolerance, his can’t even handle a Muller Corner.

Capturing the essence of the ADHD experience, Pillock is a darkly hilarious coming-of-age remix following a young man who is struggling with ADHD while dreaming of something bigger and wanting more from life. This neurospicy, belly-achingly funny show from Knock & Nash Productions is a fresh and authentic look at ADHD as Pillock struggles with processing information, communication and thinking clearly.

Feeling stagnant and trying to navigate a million things at once – from dairy-free diets to an acting career, queer dating to his own brain and body, Pillock joins a yoga class where he meets Eugene. This could be his chance at the sort of love people run through airports for.

Pillock by Jordan Tweddle

Fun, fast, and a little bit naughty, Pillock takes the audience on a journey through its hero’s brain and body – a play for anyone who has ever felt alone, or like they’ve pretended to be someone they’re not – and for anyone who doesn’t mind a bit of swearing.

Writer and performer Jordan Tweddle says, I don’t think I necessarily set out to write a play about ADHD, but more about my experience of it – it lives in the texture, the form, the rhythms, in the unique experiences that have moulded Pillock. I think at its heart, Pillock is probably a play about loneliness, which makes it sound really bleak – but I promise it’s not. It will make you cry or make you laugh.

He also added: It is an autobiographical show, but of course with a heavy sprinkle of imagination. We see so much awareness of ADHD symptoms across social media at the moment, which is brilliant. But I wanted to capture the communication side of being neurodiverse, how it can effect the processing of information, recalling that information, and conversation and difficulties within relationships, something perhaps that isn’t discussed as often. Everyone’s experiences of ADHD is of course individual and unique to them, but the show provides some insight into mine.It was particularly rewarding to talk with neurodiverse audience members after the show who told me they felt really seen, and were able to stay engaged with the piece from the start to finish - which was a massive win. And neurotypical friends who told me they felt they'd learnt something and understand the ADHD experience a bit more, which was lovely to hear.

Pillock will play at Front Room (Assembly Rooms) from August 1-25 at 6.25pm. Previews: £9, Peak: £14 (£13), Off-Peak: £13 (£12).