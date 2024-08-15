Yes, we're related by Florence Lace-Evans

There are five stages of grief – and Sara is living in denial. Sara believes her dead mother has been reincarnated as a red squirrel called Gerald, and she must protect him at all costs. But the real threat begins when estranged older sister Saskia shows up with a dodgy trifle, a phallic balloon and her quirky fiancée Mark. Get ready to laugh, cry and oh… eat trifle.

Yes, We're Related - 4:20pm at Greenside, Riddles Court (Willow Studio)

Dysfunctional sisters, a dubious trifle, and one diabolical secret.

Sara is living in denial. Sara believes her dead mother has been reincarnated as a red squirrel called Gerald, and she must protect him at all costs. But the real threat begins when Sara’s estranged older sister Saskia shows up to commemorate the first anniversary their mother’s death. Celebrating with awkward party games, a dodgy trifle, and Saskia’s quirky fiancée Mark, nothing could go wrong! But there’s a huge secret that’s so big it will send the sisters’ relationship from bad, to worse, to catastrophic!

Yes, We're Related

Yes, We’re Related is a new dark comedy, written by Florence Lace-Evans - in partnership with Sue Ryder Charity “because no-one should face grief or death alone”. Accepted by SOHO Theatre Edinburgh Labs, and awarded the Edinburgh Fringe 'Keep it Fringe' fund.

Broadway Baby "Lace-Evans' acting shines"

City A.M. "it’s going to be *a thing*”

Scotsman "well-characterised work"

British Theatre Guide "A heartfelt and sincere examination of grief"