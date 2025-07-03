Y2K Dreams, 90s Nightmares and Pop-Culture Chaos: The Nostalgic Edinburgh Fringe Shows Everyone’s Talking About

This year’s Edinburgh theatre scene is dripping in nostalgia - but not the sugar-coated kind. Think 90s car sales gone wrong, the heartbreak of childhood stanning, and the raw chaos of growing up in a world that’s changing fast. These are the shows already lighting up the buzz lists before the critics even get their pens out. From campy comedy to gut-punch drama, here’s what to catch.

The Strongest Girl in the World -The Y2K Coming-of-Age Story That’ll Break Your Heart Gilded Balloon Patter House (The Snug), 30 July – 25 August (not 12, 19) | 14:20

Campfire songs, Girl Guide badges and the impossible task of staying strong when your world falls apart. A bittersweet solo show set against the backdrop of noughties summers — raw, funny and moving.

The Poetess -Viral Fame Meets 90s Feels in This Poetic Stage Debut Pleasance Dome (Jack Dome), 30 July – 25 August | 11:55

Olivia Dodd’s typewriter poetry goes from viral hit to heartfelt stage show. A tribute to grief, friendship, and the quiet connections we made before social media took over. Leave with a poem. Leave with hope.

Terry’s: An American Tragedy About Cars, Customers, and Selling Cars to Customers - The 90s Car Dealership Comedy That’ll Make You Squirm Pleasance Courtyard (Beside), 30 July – 25 August (not 11, 19) | 12:55

Midwest America, 1990-something. 66 cars to sell. Capitalism on the edge. Part slapstick, part tragic fever dream — this absurd satire will leave you laughing, cringing, and questioning everything.

An Ode to the Casting Director — The Brutal, Brilliant Solo Show That Nails 2010s auditioning Woes Gilded Balloon Patter House (The Penny), 30 July – 25 August (not 12) | 11:40

Toe-sucking hostage scenes. Soul-sapping auditions. Ghosting long before it had a name. A love letter to every actor who’s ever waited for a call that never came.

A STAN IS BORN! - Pop Divas, Glitter and the Coming-of-Age Musical Comedy You Didn’t Know You Needed Gilded Balloon Patter House (Blether), 30 July – 25 August (not 11) | 15:00

Beyoncé. Céline. Mariah. One kid’s ultimate 90s/00s pop obsession becomes a hilarious, heartfelt solo musical. Big vocals, bigger laughs and all the feels of growing up gay with your icons as your guide.

Don’t Tell Dad About Diana - Drag, Dublin and 90s Pop in This Riotous Coming-of-Age Comedy Underbelly Cowgate (Belly Dancer), 31 July – 25 August (not 12) | 12:50

Two teens. One secret Diana drag act. Set against Boyzone and Now 38, this is friendship, grief, and identity colliding in a glitter-soaked, high-camp tribute to chosen family and cultural icons.

Golden Time (and Other Behavioural Management Strategies) -Rethinking Rewards and ADHD with Wit and Heart Pleasance Dome (Ace Dome), 30 July – 25 August (not 11, 18) | 13:30

Scottish poet Kate Ireland’s solo debut uses the school concept of “Golden Time” to explore ADHD and challenge ideas of success. Sharp, honest, and full of warmth, this show reclaims time and productivity on its own terms.

Eat The Rich (but maybe not me mates x) -The Class-War Solo Show That Pulls No Punches Pleasance Courtyard (Bunker 1), 30 July – 25 August (not 12, 19) | 14:15

She’s scrubbing loos by day, smashing Cambridge deadlines by night. Jade Franks’s laugh-out-loud, razor-sharp debut takes on class, privilege and the myth of meritocracy with guts and wit. Oxbridge won’t know what hit it.

Cara and Kelly Are Best Friends Forever For Life -The Dark Side of 2010s Girlhood Pleasance Courtyard (Bunker 3), 30 July – 25 August (not 18) | 15:20

Selfies. Sleepovers. Silent complicity. A gripping, darkly comic look at teenage friendship, privilege, and the quiet creep of far-right ideas in modern Britain. The cracks in the BFF facade start to show — and fast.

House Party - The One-Woman Show That’ll Make You Miss Sticky Floors and Cramped Kitchens Pleasance Courtyard (Attic), 30 July – 25 August (not 12, 21) | 15:20

Who can afford to throw a house party anymore? Comedy, dance and social commentary collide in this politically-charged, joyful celebration of community and resistance. Set to a killer playlist -expect Charli XCX, Miley, and Cameo bangers.