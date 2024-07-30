Thor the Walrus at Edinburgh Fringe 2024

Thor the Walrus is a satirical comedy about a walrus on a mission. It's time to re-think climate change with a giggle.

Feeling fed up about the lack of food and ice in the Arctic, Thor decides to travel to civilisation to find out what on earth is going on. In his journey to learn about climate change, he meets an array of fishy characters, including a flamboyant starfish, a binge-eating seagull and a pretty crabby crab. And of course, he meets the humans—all of whom are obsessed with either taking selfies with him or locking him up for his own protection.

From politicians to Extinction Rebellion, Thor gets a full taste of life in Britain on his journey (which is in fact based on a true story). But why is nobody answering his questions—what’s happening to the Arctic and where are all the clams? Thor is getting hangry.

Fans of Brass Eye and South Park will love Thor the Walrus, a show which takes a fresh look at climate change through a comic eye. Reporting on Thor’s progress, two newsreaders recount an array of close-to-home fabricated news stories, highlighting the hypocrisy of everything from the government to the media when it comes to global warming and mankind’s bizarre attempts to save the planet.

Thor the Walrus