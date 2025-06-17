Thor Stenhaug: One Night Stand Baby at Pleasance Courtyard

Thor Stenhaug is set to perform his debut hour One Night Stand Baby at the Pleasance Courtyard, sharing his take on growing up as the child of a one-night-stand, and becoming not just his parents’ son, but in many ways, their mutual friend.

One Night Stand Baby marks Stenhaug’s debut hour at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and explores what it’s like to grow up as the product of a fleeting encounter, particularly how humour-and heart- can be found in forging your own version of family.

This is not a woe-is-me-show, rather, it’s a re-examination of the 21st century love story, and how people can surprise us - making life work despite not the most conventional of circumstances. It’s the plot twist of romcoms - girl meets boy, girl goes home with boy, two months later girl finds out she’s expecting a baby. But this isn’t a romcom: it’s Thor Stenhaug’s origin story. He’s the baby.

Speaking of bringing his debut show to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Thor Stenhaug said: “Holy moly, I’m super excited! My parents are actually both coming from Norway to watch the show together. So you might get to see a show, as well as a family reunion.” With a premise this unusual and a delivery this charming, One Night Stand Baby might just be one of the most heartfelt-and hilarious- hours at this year’s Fringe.

Thor Stenhaug

Thor Stenhaug is a Norwegian comedian based in the UK. He has performed as tour support for Fern Brady, Josh Widdicombe, Larry Dean and Jack Dee. Thor is part of a new generation of stand-up comics building their own large audiences online. He’s built a big internet presence and performed for some of the top comedy clubs in the UK, bringing his own audiences along with him.

Thor Stenhaug: One Night Stand Baby runs from July 30 to August 25 (not 12th) at 20:40 in Bunker 1 at Pleasance Courtyard, with previews on July 30 and 31.