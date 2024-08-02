The Normal Formal

Trans-dimensional traveller and acclaimed song parodist Normal Al Yankovic (Alexander Richmond) hosts Adelaide Fringe's newest alternative comedy night. As far as Normal Al knows the guests are 100% NORMAL, as ORDINARY as can be, a REGULAR crowd of GENERIC talents.

They will be arriving on stage to deliver the most crowd-pleasing, relatable and tepid comedy that Edinburgh has ever seen.

Little does Al know that the forces of absurdity are working against him, for no matter how hard he tries every month, the guests that arrive are, in fact, some of the country’s top alternative comedians.

Join Normal Al and his co-host, a parade of strange characters played by Caroline Barton,on a magical evening of music and mayhem where nothing will ever possibly go weird, promising the best night of alternative comedy at the festival.