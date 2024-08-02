The Amazing Doctor She Medicine Show
Join in the quest to recover Doctor She’s “Miracle Cure,” a wellness supplement lost since the 13th Century, much like the story of the mysterious doctor herself.
Along the way, The Amazing Doctor She Medicine Show reveals the history of misogyny in western medicine. Oops, we mean the history of women in western medicine! (Somehow we always get those two things mixed up!)
Pairing a rarely performed Shakespeare play with a clever satire of the modern wellness industry, this hilarious feminist show only has a limited engagement because it features a pregnant performer. (Quick, somebody call the midwife!)
Doctor She is right for fans of tongue-in-cheek feminist comedies, interactive theatre, reinvented Shakespeare, witches, historical fiction & disgustingly accurate Medieval medical facts. And for a reasonable fee, this show might even cure you of all your earthly ailments…
Featuring Katie Fanning (BOVTS MFA, The Daughter-in-Law - Mint Theater, Hip to Hip’s Richard II, The Comedy of Errors).
Production Team: Director Phoebe Brooks (Columbia MFA, Fantastical Fellowship - FRIGID NYC, Spicy Witch’s Measure for Measure, AD: & Juliet), Producer Isabelle Russo, Composer Lucky Bommireddy, BSL Interpreted by Megan McArthur, Puppet Design by Ashil Lee & Graphic Design by Sophie Golomb.
VENUE:198a South Gallery Annexe @ Dovecot Studios
10 Infirmary St, EH1 1LT
PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE:
Tuesday 6 August @ 16:30
Wednesday 7 August @ 16:30
Thursday 8 August @ 16:30
Friday 9 August @ 16:30
Saturday 10 August @ 13:30** & 16:30
Tickets available here
ACCESSIBILITY:
Accessible entry
Audio description available in advance
What to Expect guide available in advance
Ages 14+
**BSL Interpreted Performance
For more information visit our website.
