A new one-woman comedy coming to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival 6-10 August, 2024, fresh off a sold out run in New York City!

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Join in the quest to recover Doctor She’s “Miracle Cure,” a wellness supplement lost since the 13th Century, much like the story of the mysterious doctor herself.

Along the way, The Amazing Doctor She Medicine Show reveals the history of misogyny in western medicine. Oops, we mean the history of women in western medicine! (Somehow we always get those two things mixed up!)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pairing a rarely performed Shakespeare play with a clever satire of the modern wellness industry, this hilarious feminist show only has a limited engagement because it features a pregnant performer. (Quick, somebody call the midwife!)

Katie Fanning in The Amazing Doctor She Medicine Show

Doctor She is right for fans of tongue-in-cheek feminist comedies, interactive theatre, reinvented Shakespeare, witches, historical fiction & disgustingly accurate Medieval medical facts. And for a reasonable fee, this show might even cure you of all your earthly ailments…

VENUE:198a South Gallery Annexe @ Dovecot Studios

10 Infirmary St, EH1 1LT

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE:

Tuesday 6 August @ 16:30

Wednesday 7 August @ 16:30

Thursday 8 August @ 16:30

Friday 9 August @ 16:30

Saturday 10 August @ 13:30** & 16:30

Tickets available here

ACCESSIBILITY:

Accessible entry

Audio description available in advance

What to Expect guide available in advance

Ages 14+

**BSL Interpreted Performance