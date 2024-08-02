S****y Mozart brings dazzlingly chaotic multimedia concerto to Gilded Balloon
They tried to clone Mozart, it went horribly wrong, and now we’re stuck with the consequences: S****y Mozart. With a cheap wig and a mess of musical gadgets, Shitty Mozart (an award-winning writer for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and a songwriter for Adam Sandler) performs a dazzlingly chaotic one-man multimedia concerto about an artist struggling to live up to his own expectations. Featuring songs about a rat/pigeon orgy in the New York subway, which cultures are okay to mock (Swedish: yes, Jamaican: no), and his plot to kill the precedent (make sure you spell that right).
Terrified that the audience will realize he lacks the musical genius of his predecessor, S****y Mozart shows off his own talents—playing instruments he’s invented, performing duets with cartoons he drew, and even conducting a homemade laser light show—in a futile attempt to escape Wolfgang’s shadow and make a name for himself.
This unusual blend of music, animation, and technological clownery leaves the audience wondering, “How is he doing that?” and “Why would someone go through all that effort for one fart joke?”
★★★★★ "Aaron Nemo has created the cult hit of the Fringe - a must see" - Scots Up
★★★★ "Chaotic brilliance... a must-see for lovers of absurd comedy" - Fringe Biscuit
S****Y MOZART
Time: 11pm
Dates: 31 July - 26 August
Location: Gilded Balloon Patter House - Nip
Warning: This video contains swearing
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.