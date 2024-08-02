S****y Mozart brings dazzlingly chaotic multimedia concerto to Gilded Balloon

Aaron Nemo, a songwriter for Adam Sandler, makes his Fringe debut with a cheap wig, hand-drawn animations, and plenty of fart jokes.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They tried to clone Mozart, it went horribly wrong, and now we’re stuck with the consequences: S****y Mozart. With a cheap wig and a mess of musical gadgets, Shitty Mozart (an award-winning writer for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and a songwriter for Adam Sandler) performs a dazzlingly chaotic one-man multimedia concerto about an artist struggling to live up to his own expectations. Featuring songs about a rat/pigeon orgy in the New York subway, which cultures are okay to mock (Swedish: yes, Jamaican: no), and his plot to kill the precedent (make sure you spell that right).

Terrified that the audience will realize he lacks the musical genius of his predecessor, S****y Mozart shows off his own talents—playing instruments he’s invented, performing duets with cartoons he drew, and even conducting a homemade laser light show—in a futile attempt to escape Wolfgang’s shadow and make a name for himself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This unusual blend of music, animation, and technological clownery leaves the audience wondering, “How is he doing that?” and “Why would someone go through all that effort for one fart joke?”

American comedian Aaron Nemo as "S****y Mozart"

★★★★★ "Aaron Nemo has created the cult hit of the Fringe - a must see" - Scots Up

★★★★ "Chaotic brilliance... a must-see for lovers of absurd comedy" - Fringe Biscuit

S****Y MOZART

Aaron Nemo as S****y Mozart

Time: 11pm

Dates: 31 July - 26 August

Location: Gilded Balloon Patter House - Nip