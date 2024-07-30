Stumped: are stories the key to restoring our relationship with forests?

"Stumped" is a brand new opera bringing together five ancient legends and myths that are all united by a shared theme: what happens when you mess with trees. We join two users of an internet forum on an overnight work binge as they journey through these stories to discover what we can learn from them. Are they a warning? Or does that just sound stupid? And who’s telling tales about forests now?

STUMPED is debuting at the 2024 Edinburgh Fringe as part of the Made in Scotland showcase. It is the only opera in the showcase and the only brand new opera at the entire Fringe this year, putting it in a category all of its own. It features astonishing stories about human hearts hidden in trees, burning forests, a man cursed with an endless appetite, but also relates strongly to the real world.

At its heart, STUMPED is a show about pressing environmental issues. How do we fix our relationship with forests and tackle global deforestation? The show explores how people in the past have grappled with these same issues in their own way and looks at what we can learn from them. The show packs a lot into a tight 40 minutes of action, zipping between times and places and confronting difficult issues with humour, hope, and ultimately a determination to take action.

Speaking of the creation of the show, composer Lewis Coenen-Rowe said: ‘It was inspired by my experiences during lockdown spending a lot of time online, getting frustrated by misinformation and anxious about the state of the world. I was comforted by these ancient stories that spoke to modern day issues in a way that would seem almost too on-the-nose if they were written today. I want to explore what we can learn from these ancient myths but in a way that explicitly engages with the here and now.’

Singers at a performance of STUMPED

The performance brings together a phenomenal cast of musicians including award-winning singers Shuna Sendall and Catherine Backhouse, conducted by Thomas Butler. Artistic direction is by Edie Bailey with scenography by Hunter Muir. The performance will be followed by a discussion with experts and local environmental organisations, with a different person invited every night. Speakers will include researcher Dr Ophira Gamliel, community woodlander Amy Clarkson, seed aficionado Hannah Brazil, and representatives from the Alliance to Save Scotland’s Rainforest, Shrub Coop and Earth in Common.

Given the themes of STUMPED, sustainability is key to the production. The staging playfully integrates everyday items within a recycled-wood set that imitates the trees that are so central to the plot. The show is being promoted entirely without flyers. The set will be kept and reused afterwards.

Although STUMPED follows on from a centuries-old tradition of operatic storytelling, it is not a traditional opera. Performed in an intimate setting with a small cast, the show puts you in an up-close-and-personal relationship with the performers. The music uses traditional instruments but is completely modern in its approach, weaving sung and spoken elements around each other. Singer Shuna Sendall says: ‘If you’re new to opera, STUMPED is a great way to get involved!’