Chortle Best Newcomer Nominee Sharon Wanjohi is set to perform her debut hour In the House at the Pleasance Courtyard, exploring the phenomenon of self-help at a time when we’re all maxed out on looking after ourselves.

Are we actually getting better, or just better at pretending? In the age of hyper-optimization, where every scroll brings a new mantra and every sip must come from a Stanley Cup, the wellness machine shows no signs of slowing down. But somewhere between the mindfulness podcasts and the 10-step morning routines, you might find yourself asking - what’s the point?

Comedian Sharon Wanjohi is asking the same thing. Wanjohi’s debut Fringe show In The House pries apart the curated positivity surrounding the language of wellness, and lays bare the reality of surviving the rise of facism in a cost-of-living state, hell-bent on self-help.

Wanjohi, has written for Never Mind The Buzzcocks, The Jonathan Ross Show, and Late Night with Lycett, and isn’t holding back now; ‘there’s only so many mental health walks I can go on’ before realising it’s an endless loop. So. If you can relate, and you’re stuck in a rut, drowning in toxic positivity - treat yourself to an hour with a friend who’s been there and done that. Through sharp observations and a delicious dose of satire, Sharon exposes how self-help has transformed from a private pursuit to a public performance, and reminds you that being enough is maybe… cool again?

Turning heads across the UK, stand-up Sharon Wanjohi has supported Jessica Fostekew, and Sarah Keyworth with her Gen Z wit, and is an alumna of The Pleasance Comedy Reserve (2024).

Sharon Wanjohi: In The House runs from 30th July to 25th August (not 12th) at 6.55pm in Bunker Two at Pleasance Courtyard, with previews on 30th and 31st July.