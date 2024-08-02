Oral Tradition - A Filthy Rant from Ancient Ulster
In her new show 'Oral Tradition', Lara introduces a trio of Ancient Ulsterwomen who understood that the possibility of a decent shag was a great motivator, and gamed it accordingly.
Ness, Medb and Deirdre used sex as a weapon in their own distinctive ways...
Ness (who happened to be Cuchulain’s Nana) assaulted a druid to further her dynastic ambitions. Cattle-rustling Queen Medb enjoyed conjugal relations with warrior husband Aillil which took the form of combat, and was fond of offering the friendship of her own thighs to seal important livestock deals. Last and certainly least in this lineup - dreary, dreadful, drippy Deirdre guarded her virginity and drove the nation to mass slaughter in the process.
This is darkly hilarious storytelling with gnarly traditional roots; listeners are advised to think long and hard before accepting anything these women offer.
Come and find out more sordid details in the Mint Studio at Greenside’s new George Street venue any evening at 7:50, which in the old money is ten to 8!
Comments
