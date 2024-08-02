In Iron Age Ireland, the stories were told out of mouths and into ears, there was nothing written down! Lara McClure practises this ancient art using her mouth and your ears at Greenside's new venue on George Street at the Fringe this year.

In her new show 'Oral Tradition', Lara introduces a trio of Ancient Ulsterwomen who understood that the possibility of a decent shag was a great motivator, and gamed it accordingly.

Ness, Medb and Deirdre used sex as a weapon in their own distinctive ways...

Ness (who happened to be Cuchulain’s Nana) assaulted a druid to further her dynastic ambitions. Cattle-rustling Queen Medb enjoyed conjugal relations with warrior husband Aillil which took the form of combat, and was fond of offering the friendship of her own thighs to seal important livestock deals. Last and certainly least in this lineup - dreary, dreadful, drippy Deirdre guarded her virginity and drove the nation to mass slaughter in the process.

Oral Tradition: A Filthy rant from ancient Ulster

This is darkly hilarious storytelling with gnarly traditional roots; listeners are advised to think long and hard before accepting anything these women offer.