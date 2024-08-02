Oral Tradition - A Filthy Rant from Ancient Ulster

By Lara McClure
Contributor
Comment
Published 2nd Aug 2024, 13:42 BST
Updated 2nd Aug 2024, 19:12 BST
In Iron Age Ireland, the stories were told out of mouths and into ears, there was nothing written down! Lara McClure practises this ancient art using her mouth and your ears at Greenside's new venue on George Street at the Fringe this year.

In her new show 'Oral Tradition', Lara introduces a trio of Ancient Ulsterwomen who understood that the possibility of a decent shag was a great motivator, and gamed it accordingly.

Ness, Medb and Deirdre used sex as a weapon in their own distinctive ways...

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ness (who happened to be Cuchulain’s Nana) assaulted a druid to further her dynastic ambitions. Cattle-rustling Queen Medb enjoyed conjugal relations with warrior husband Aillil which took the form of combat, and was fond of offering the friendship of her own thighs to seal important livestock deals. Last and certainly least in this lineup - dreary, dreadful, drippy Deirdre guarded her virginity and drove the nation to mass slaughter in the process.

Oral Tradition: A Filthy rant from ancient Ulsterplaceholder image
Oral Tradition: A Filthy rant from ancient Ulster

This is darkly hilarious storytelling with gnarly traditional roots; listeners are advised to think long and hard before accepting anything these women offer.

Come and find out more sordid details in the Mint Studio at Greenside’s new George Street venue any evening at 7:50, which in the old money is ten to 8!

Related topics:IrelandGeorge Street
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice