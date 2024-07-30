Na Djinang circus hopes to re-discover a connection we once had. Following the journey of three contemporary Australian circus artists with distinct relationships to their land; an indigenous Australian, a descendant of migrants and a descendant of colonial settlers. As we question what it means to be where we are.

Walking on stone and cement it can be hard to remember what it feels like to have earth beneath our feet. What does it mean to be where we are? What do we, as 21st century Australians, think it means to be "on Country"? By opening up the acknowledgement of Country and taking a closer look within it, we search for a way to address the possible lack of connection contemporary Australians have with the spirituality of the land. Of The Land On Which We Meet follows the journey of three contemporary Australian circus artists with distinct relationships with Country; an indigenous Australian, a descendant of migrants, and a descendant of colonial settlers. Using physical representation within Na Djinang Circus’ signature tone and style of Indigenous forms merged with Western mediums, Of The Land On Which We Meet hopes to re-discover a connection we once had. Join this cultural journey on Country with 60,000 years of history, spirit and story.