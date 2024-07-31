Odyssea: an epic dance-on-film, performed only with hands
To match the scale of the scenery by mixed-media 3D artist Raphaela McCormack, director/choreographer Mariah Steele (Artistic Director of Quicksilver Dance) performs this one-woman dance with only her hands, set to original music by Yoshiko Arahata and with videography by Hans Rinderknecht (Technical Director of Quicksilver Dance). Additional Performances are by Lia Nelson and Anna Remus.
Beginning as a pandemic project in 2021 for that year’s Rochester Fringe Festival, the wife and husband creative team Steele and Rinderknecht quickly realised that their initial time line was too ambitious for the scope of the project. While Steele’s left hand always plays Odyssea, her right hand is painted differently for the eight creatures Odyssea encounters, inspired by McCormack’s sculptures that anchor each scene.
Steele relates: ‘This project started as a way to challenge myself choreographically while stuck at home during the pandemic (a whole dance with only hands?). Little did I know that hand choreography was the easiest part of the challenge! Along the way, I have taken on new (to me) artistic genres, such as body painting, set design, fabric arranging and even calligraphy. Just the technical aspects of creating a film studio in our basement took incredible ingenuity and MacGyvering by Hans. This film has been our own epic artistic journey, which we’re thrilled to finally be able to share two years later!’
Odyssea’s journey of overcoming hardships by building relationships and diplomacy will inspire audiences – and provide a feminist version of the traditional concept of an odyssey.
The piece is available to view on demand with C ARTS during various fringe festivals in 2024. At the Toronto Indie Filmmakers Festival in April it won Best Experimental Film and at this year’s Edinburgh Fringe, the film will also be screened in-person, followed by a Q&A with the artists.
While this is Quicksilver Dance’s first engagement at the Edinburgh Fringe, the company has performed live at the Rochester, New York Fringe Festival in 2019 and 2023, as well as in the 2014 Montreal Fringe Festival, where they were nominated for the Most Outstanding Choreographer Award. A Montreal Fringe reviewer wrote, ‘Great variety of mood and movement… I dare you to find a company that dances with more heart’ (Bloody Underrated in Montreal). Odyssea, with her playful and poignant tale, will not disappoint in this regard, as her trek across biomorphic landscapes promises to make the familiar feel excitingly unfamiliar again.
‘This seems impossible... it’s obvious deep thought has gone into every choice’ wellingtonreviews.co.nz
‘Odyssea is clever, vibrant and poignant storytelling at its very best’ LouReviews.com
For more information, please visit www.quicksilverdance.com.
LISTINGS INFORMATIONC ARTS | C venues at the Edinburgh Fringe | C aquila, Roman Eagle Lodge, 2 Johnston Terrace, EH1 2PW, venue 2131 July to 4 August 2024 at 11:0 (0hr45) Dance, Physical Theatre and Circus (Dance, Family, Adaptation, Epic, Film) (suitable for all ages)
C ARTS box office: www.CtheArts.com or +44 (0)131 581 5555C ARTS booking link: res.CtheArts.com/event/34:4782Fringe box office: www.edfringe.com or +44 (0)131 226 0000
For further information, images and interview availability please contact: Mariah Steele at Quicksilver Dance on +1 914 803 3562 or [email protected]
