Nominees announced for The Comedians' Choice Awards 2024

British Comedy Guide in association with Angel Comedy and The Museum of Comedy have today announced the nominees for The Comedian’s Choice Awards 2024, as voted by comedians.

Nominees for the BEST SHOW Award are:

Chelsea Birkby: This is Life, Cheeky Cheeky

Elf Lyons: Horses

Furiozo: Man Looking for Trouble

Jordan Brookes: Fontanelle

Mike Rice: Nasty Character

Natalie Palamides: WEER

Abby Wambaugh

Phil Ellis: Come On and Take The Rest of Me

Rob Copland: Gimme (One With Everything)

Sarah Keyworth: My Eyes Are Up Here

Sid Singh: American Coloniser

Sid Singh

And the nominees for BEST NEWCOMER are:

Abby Wambaugh

Caitriona Dowden

Cobin Millage

Sid Singh

Hannah Platt

Ian Lockwood

Joe Kent-Walters

Jin Hao Li

Nate Kitch

Paulina Lenoir

The winners of Best Show, Best Newcomer and Best Person will be announced at The Comedians’ Choice Awards Ceremony which will take place at The Counting House Ballroom at 1am tonight ( the night of 19th August / technically very early 20th August) - entry is free, just turn up to celebrate these fantastic performers and the last week of the Fringe.