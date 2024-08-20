Nominees announced for The Comedians' Choice Awards 2024
Nominees for the BEST SHOW Award are:
Chelsea Birkby: This is Life, Cheeky Cheeky
Elf Lyons: Horses
Furiozo: Man Looking for Trouble
Jordan Brookes: Fontanelle
Mike Rice: Nasty Character
Natalie Palamides: WEER
Phil Ellis: Come On and Take The Rest of Me
Rob Copland: Gimme (One With Everything)
Sarah Keyworth: My Eyes Are Up Here
Sid Singh: American Coloniser
And the nominees for BEST NEWCOMER are:
Abby Wambaugh
Caitriona Dowden
Cobin Millage
Hannah Platt
Ian Lockwood
Joe Kent-Walters
Jin Hao Li
Nate Kitch
Paulina Lenoir
The winners of Best Show, Best Newcomer and Best Person will be announced at The Comedians’ Choice Awards Ceremony which will take place at The Counting House Ballroom at 1am tonight ( the night of 19th August / technically very early 20th August) - entry is free, just turn up to celebrate these fantastic performers and the last week of the Fringe.
Founded in 2014, these unique awards set out to help highlight the amazing work of those who may well otherwise go unrecognised, as judged by those who understand their efforts the best: their peers. This year, thanks to generous support from Angel Comedy and The Museum of Comedy, there is a prize fund, with the winners of Best Show and Best Newcomer Awards each receiving a cash prize to help with the cost of their Edinburgh Fringe accommodation.
