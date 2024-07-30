‘Float’, a new production by Northern Irish writers Kirby Thompson and Orla Graham, will be making its international debut at Edinburgh Fringe Festival this August.

Powerful, emotive, comedic and contemporary – ‘Float’ encourages audiences to revel in quiet rebellion; to gently let go and loudly move forward by following the story of four 20-something year old girls living in the heart of Belfast’s student life as they navigate the hilarious and heart-breaking complexities of one's 20s.

‘Float’ comedically traces through what it means to live with your best friends in your early 20s whilst simultaneously exploring the intricacies of the aftermath of assault, the healing process, and the integral role that ones relationships play in that process. With moments of complete, chaotic Northern Irish dialect and humour, audiences can feel every emotion with the four girls through this 60-minute piece at Assembly Roxy, Outside from August 1-25.

'Float' has had a strong and successful debut, with award nominations at the Dublin Fringe Awards 2023 and sold out shows across Ireland. Don't miss this powerful, funny yet sobering new story which has won the hearts and trust of Irish audiences and see 'Float's international debut at Assembly Roxy, Outside, during 2024s Edinburgh Fringe at 12:05pm.

Float Poster

★★★★★ The Irish Times“Performances are across the board fantastic” ★★★★ The Arts Dispatch“The show will have you laughing, crying, and laughing some more.” ★★★★ TN2 Magazine