Martin Angolo brings debut show Idiot Wind to Edinburgh Fringe

Award-winning Irish comedian Martin Angolo is performing his hugely anticipated debut hour Idiot Wind to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2024.

Idiot Wind is the noise that comes out of a comedian’s mouth in the form of jokes and observations and Martin Angolo will be breathing his unique blend (imbued with a hint of Guinness) all over delighted Edinburgh crowds this August.

Hailing from Dublin, Martin Angolo brings a show that looks at modern life from his hilarious perspective and will examine Ireland’s positive and negative cultural shifts compared to the rest of the world.

In an hour that’s silly and politely offensive, Martin aims to challenge the notion that ‘comedians can’t say anything these days’. While comedians worldwide are banging down the door of cancel culture to give you their edgy opinions on the subject, Martin chooses to ring the doorbell and wait to be invited in.

‘Irish national treasure’ Martin Angolo says, “I am delighted to be bringing my debut hour to the Edinburgh Fringe. It gives me the opportunity to combine my love of crafting interesting stand-up comedy with my love of losing money at an alarming rate.

“Comedy has never been bigger and, as a comedy fan myself, this show’s written with what I enjoy laughing at in mind and I hope audiences will enjoy a gust of my Idiot Wind.”

Idiot Wind plays throughout August at Edinburgh’s Underbelly Bristo Square (Clover). Produced by Mick Perrin Worldwide. Advance tickets (prices from £8) are available to book here.

Martin Angolo has appeared on Amazon Prime’s LOL: Last One Laughing Ireland and as a judge on the BBC New Comedy Awards 2023.

Born and raised in Dublin, Martin Angolo has been a staple of the Irish comedy scene for

nearly ten years. He has travelled the world bringing his brand of Irish comedy to sell out shows around the UK, Europe and the United States.

Despite extensive travel, Martin still calls Dublin his home and his unique blend of warm yet barbed Irish humour has attracted millions of views on his Instagram comedy videos and amassed over 90,000 devoted followers.

Martin’s other TV and film credits include an appearance on Sky Max’s The Deirdre O’Kane Show in 2021, roles in Irish films Róise and Frank and short film Punchline in 2022, and he starred in Irish TV mini series Field Agents in 2018.