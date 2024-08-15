Mama Terra performing live at SJQ Sessions at Edinburgh Festival

By Marco Cafolla
Published 15th Aug 2024, 10:17 BST
Hotly tipped by JazzFM, new Acid Jazz signing Mama Terra is the brainchild of Glaswegian pianist and composer Marco Cafolla. The Summoned is a conceptual journey through life and the universe – a new an invigorated take on spiritual jazz with a sprinkling of soul.

Mama Terra Live Video - 'A Mind Supreme'

“Bursts with zeal and vigour.”

★★★★

Mama TerraMama Terra
Mama Terra

MOJO

“These guys have tapped into that New York Spiritual Jazz of the 60’s / early 70s & really nailed it!”

BBC Radio 6 Music

"They are the future!"

Jazz FM

“Draws breezily on the cosmic jazz heritage of Alice Coltrane & how that’s fed into US soul.”

The Arts Desk

“(The Summoned) offers both a sonic and a philosophical spiritual journey through the consciousness of human life and cosmic phenomena. A conceptual and ambitious contemporary jazz work”.

European Jazz Network.

