Mama Terra performing live at SJQ Sessions at Edinburgh Festival

Hotly tipped by JazzFM, new Acid Jazz signing Mama Terra is the brainchild of Glaswegian pianist and composer Marco Cafolla. The Summoned is a conceptual journey through life and the universe – a new an invigorated take on spiritual jazz with a sprinkling of soul.

“Bursts with zeal and vigour.”

★★★★

Mama Terra

MOJO

“These guys have tapped into that New York Spiritual Jazz of the 60’s / early 70s & really nailed it!”

BBC Radio 6 Music

"They are the future!"

Jazz FM

“Draws breezily on the cosmic jazz heritage of Alice Coltrane & how that’s fed into US soul.”

The Arts Desk

“(The Summoned) offers both a sonic and a philosophical spiritual journey through the consciousness of human life and cosmic phenomena. A conceptual and ambitious contemporary jazz work”.