Mama Terra performing live at SJQ Sessions at Edinburgh Festival
“Bursts with zeal and vigour.”
★★★★
MOJO
“These guys have tapped into that New York Spiritual Jazz of the 60’s / early 70s & really nailed it!”
BBC Radio 6 Music
"They are the future!"
Jazz FM
“Draws breezily on the cosmic jazz heritage of Alice Coltrane & how that’s fed into US soul.”
The Arts Desk
“(The Summoned) offers both a sonic and a philosophical spiritual journey through the consciousness of human life and cosmic phenomena. A conceptual and ambitious contemporary jazz work”.
European Jazz Network.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.