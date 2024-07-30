Two Plebs. Twelve Characters. 50 minutes. No clue!

Following a tram-related accident, the renowned cast of Macbeth have been all but wiped out. The only two surviving members are The Messengers. After realising they can split the profits 50/50, these Plebs attempt to tell the tale as a two-man show. One problem – they haven’t read it!

Armed only with their wits, wigs and willies, these fools will have you singing and dancing as they fumble their way through Shakespeare’s epic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whether you know every sonnet and soliloquy or never batted an eye at the Bard, the Plebs will have you laughing from start to finish.

DATES: 2nd to 17th August (not the 11th)VENUE: theSpace on the MilePRICE: £12 Standard / £10 Concessions