Kitty Comes To Edinburgh
Everyone’s favourite camp Northern agony aunt ‘Kitty Cassis’ will be travelling up on the Megabus, bringing with her a vanity case full of gossip and gory details.
With a run of shows at PBH's The Street, CC Blooms & Voodoo Rooms, Kitty will be delivering her alternative-alternative therapy to her dedicated clients aka enraptured audience.
Straddling cabaret & comedy with the grace of a bow-legged radiant elder, Sitting Pretty is a glimpse into the weird, wonderful world of Kitty. Beautician to the stars, (if by stars you mean Deidre with the beard who works on the bins) she is the ultimate party guest.
