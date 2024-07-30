Kitty Comes To Edinburgh

By Aimee CooperContributor
Published 30th Jul 2024, 09:29 BST
Comment
Strap in & buckle up, ‘Sitting Pretty with Kitty’ is here!

Everyone’s favourite camp Northern agony aunt ‘Kitty Cassis’ will be travelling up on the Megabus, bringing with her a vanity case full of gossip and gory details.

With a run of shows at PBH's The Street, CC Blooms & Voodoo Rooms, Kitty will be delivering her alternative-alternative therapy to her dedicated clients aka enraptured audience.

Hide Ad

Straddling cabaret & comedy with the grace of a bow-legged radiant elder, Sitting Pretty is a glimpse into the weird, wonderful world of Kitty. Beautician to the stars, (if by stars you mean Deidre with the beard who works on the bins) she is the ultimate party guest.

click below for more info:

https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/sitting-pretty-with-kitty

Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.