Get ready for a comic emotional rollercoaster as our heroine faces office hell when her ex starts dating her arch-nemesis: Karen. Watch our Protagonist navigate a powder keg of heartbreak and identity crisis, exploding in the ultimate office showdown. A battle of self-discovery that will leave you in stitches!

3:55PM in the Dehli Belly at Underbelly Cowgate from 1-25th August.

KAREN invites you into the uproarious world of our Protagonist. Seamlessly breaking the fourth wall, she’ll whisk you through a chaos-filled narrative that has been described as “the female Peep Show” (The Nerd Party).

We open on Protagonist's 30th birthday at the Alton Towers, where her life takes an unexpected turn. Mid-calippo, she's unceremoniously dumped by her long-term partner, Joe. Little does she know, this is just the beginning. Protagonist soon navigates through office hell as Joe starts dating her arch- nemesis: Karen. It's a perfect storm of heartbreak, societal pressures, and an identity crisis that threatens to engulf her.

Karen is on at the Underbelly

The final straw unleashes an explosive office showdown, where our Protagonist finds her voice. Through laughter, tears, and a healthy dose of sarcasm, Protagonist learns the invaluable lesson that the path to healing lies in moving through the pain, not around it, and in the empowerment of owning one's emotions that allows you to find peace.

***** - The Reviews Hub

***** - Operation Live Theatre

***** - A Youngish Perspective

***** - The Nerd Party

SOLD OUT RUN IN LONDON

SOLD OUT RUN IN BIRMINGHAM