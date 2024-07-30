A special Scottish launch with Gemma Rolls-Bentley to celebrate her new book Queer Art : From Canvas To Club, And The Spaces Between with EAF24 artist Prem Sahib.

The Late Night Stage returns to the woodland, this year curated by Edinburgh-based feminist club night collective Femmergy, who can now reveal the first acts on their line-up – drag artist Groundskeeper Fanny and queer club night DJ Danyo.

Performance by Ebun Sodipo, whose work is guided by black feminist study to locate and produce real and imaginable narratives of black trans women’s presence, embodiment, and interiority across the past, present, and future.

Music from Iceboy Violet, who draws from raw experimental club music, tinges of warped pop abstraction, rap and performance art.

Glasgow reading series Waterwings will host Jupiter Rising x EAF’s new poetry garden, with readings in the Ballroom Garden from Julia Gilmour and Colin Herd.

Stage design by artist Josie KO, who uses untraditional methods and mediums to produce beautiful sculptural works that counteract erasure and celebrate joy and the handmade.

Glasgow-based DJ Plantainchipps bringing upbeat and fast-paced sounds to uplift and excite, ranging through Afrobeats, House and Dancehall.

Sgàire Wood returns to Jupiter Rising for audience favourite Sgàiraoke, karaoke that combines queer performance with participation from the crowd.

Edinburgh-based artist Alima Askew, who explores the uncanniness of folklore, personal mythologies and the supernatural in the everyday, will present a performance weaving through the landscape.